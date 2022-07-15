ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week, the Rockingham Fire Department is required to demonstrate proficiency in their Engine Company Drills. Photo courtesy of Rockingham Fire Department

Training for excellence

The Rockingham Fire Department began training on Monday to demonstrate proficiency in their Engine Company Drills. Personnel practiced advancing hose lines up a ladder to the roof for fire attack operations. Deputy Chief McKinnon is the lead instructor for this week’s activities.
