Training for excellence
The Rockingham Fire Department began training on Monday to demonstrate proficiency in their Engine Company Drills. Personnel practiced advancing hose lines up a ladder to the roof for fire attack operations. Deputy Chief McKinnon is the lead instructor for this week’s activities.
Housing Authority Back to School B.A.S.H. returns next month
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Housing Authority will host their Back to School B.A.S.H. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August, 12 at Falling Creek Recreational Park. “We hope that this year you will join the RHA as a sponsor, contributor or volunteer to give our surrounding communities a head start to a great school year!,” states a flyer for the event. “As we find our new normal, we want to show our children that we all are moving forward, adjusting to the current times, together.”
DUI results in chase, crash
A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheri
To the editor | Christian deeds
I want to let the community know what Christian deeds that Wanda Sue Thompson does at our apartment complex at Sierra Ave Apartments in Hamlet
RCC partners with Raven Advisory on EMT, paramedic training
HAMLET — Richmond Community College has partnered with an international security service and multi-tactical training company to provide emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic training. RichmondCC and Raven Advisory LLC will provide EMT and paramedic certification training to Department of Defense, federal and civilian students under the College’s N.C....
Gearing up for the 4-H livestock circuit
4-H youth in our region are busy preparing the 2022 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season. They have been caring and training their animals for past several months. Some of them get their animals as soon as school lets out for the summer and others raise them year-round. Before showmen...
Third suspect captured in jewelry robbery; $38,000 recovered
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has recovered over $37,000 of jewelry following a robbery at Ayers Jewelry on Rockingham R
State budget allocates $8 million for Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM — On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the $27.9 billion state budget into law, with Richmond County set to receive around $8 million directly. “We’re extremely fortunate to receive these allocations,” said County Manager Bryan Land, thanking Rep. Ben Moss, Sen. Tom McInnis, and Sen. Dave Craven for their hard work.
Office admin grad starts career after 17-year break
HAMLET — Emily Lamonds-Canter put her life on hold for 17 years in order to focus on her family, but this May, she finally accomplished her dream of re-entering the workforce and having a career. Lamonds-Canter is an accounting associate at TDA Consulting Inc. in Laurinburg. She began working...
Patriotism on display in Hamlet
Some sidewalk art outside of the Hamlet Depot & Museums Fireworks lit up the night sky in Hamlet for July 4.
Partnership offers storytime in the garden
WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children will host weekly summer storytime sessions on Tuesdays at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church Garden in uptown Wadesboro through August 18th. Children will learn about science, math, history, and much more while participating in literacy-rich activities. Each storytime session...
Fireworks in Hamlet
Jackson and Riley Wallace waiting for the Hamlet fireworks. These two were also eagerly waiting for the fireworks in Hamlet.
Cordova UMC receives $2,500 donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
CORDOVA — Cordova United Methodist Church has received a $2,500 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. It will be used to purchase staple goods for their Helping Hands Food Pantry Program. Rev. Michael Griffin, the pastor of Cordova...
Robin Sage set to begin next week
FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
The Leon Levine Foundation awards Samaritan Colony with grants totaling $175,000
ROCKINGHAM — The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded Samaritan Colony two separate grants totaling $175,000. The first charita
Cooling off from the heat
Officers Robbie Hudson, Kevin Tuttle, Christ Smith and Stephen Gerald stopped by a lemonade stand operated by Benson and Cooper Braddock. Members of the Hamlet Fire Department also joined.
Richmond County Hospice dance fundraiser back for 2022
After an unplanned siesta, it’s time to fiesta — Taste of the Sandhills showcasing Dancing with the Stars is back for 2022. For the fifth year, Richmond County Hospice will host its Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars fundraiser at The Cole Auditorium. This year’s fiesta- themed event will be held Saturday September 10th from 6-11pm on. RCH’s biggest and brightest fundraiser of the year raises funds to benefit our benevolent and bereavement programs.
Our Daily Bread participates in program to maximize impact
Our Daily Bread Food Ministry in Rockingham is one of 30 crisis assistance agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida that is successfully participating in a Duke Energy philanthropy program aimed at supporting agency operations by reducing costs and offering supporting services. To implement the program, Duke Energy collaborated...
Hamlet Middle Beta Club places nationally
The Hamlet Middle School Beta Club placed 6th in the nation in the Book Battle competition at the National Jr. Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Global to local: Youth leadership and cultural camp launches in Morven
MORVEN — This summer, Dr. Masonya J. Bennett launched Parallel Cultures, Inc. with the first annual “Culture, Leadership and Knowledge” camp held between June 13-17, 2022 at Morven Elementary School. Dr. Bennett of Morven, North Carolina, is the founder and president of Parallel Cultures, Inc., a registered...
