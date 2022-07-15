ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Housing Authority will host their Back to School B.A.S.H. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August, 12 at Falling Creek Recreational Park. “We hope that this year you will join the RHA as a sponsor, contributor or volunteer to give our surrounding communities a head start to a great school year!,” states a flyer for the event. “As we find our new normal, we want to show our children that we all are moving forward, adjusting to the current times, together.”

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO