ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Coast Guard Lifts 'No-Sail' Order for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Cruise Ship

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmGGD_0ghMbo2b00

Imagine boarding a cruise ship, getting set to start drinking in a lounge chair by the pool and then being told to pack your things and get back off again?

It sounds like a bad prank on people who paid several hundred dollars to spend two days drinking on the sea but that is exactly what happened when the U.S. Coast Guard issued a "no-sail" order for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

The ship had been scheduled to leave the Port of Palm Beach Wednesday on a two-night, three-day cruise to the Bahamas. But the U.S. Coast Guard slapped a no-sail order on the ship, keeping it in port until safety violations were corrected.

That was accomplished -- the violations having been related to the operation of automatic doors -- and the ship was scheduled to sail Friday afternoon.

Oneil Khosa, CEO Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement:

"On July 13, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was unable to move forward with its planned departure due to corrective action the United States Coast Guard flagged during a routine inspection. All guests were disembarked from the ship and received compensation for the inconvenience.

"Margaritaville At Sea’s top priority is to ensure the safety of our guests and crew members. Our cruise line's shoreside and shipboard teams worked closely with the United States Coast Guard to expeditiously address the issue and were cleared for sailing this morning following an inspection of work completed.

"For purpose of clarification, the ship’s certificate of compliance was temporarily suspended while work onboard was completed in the port, primarily related to the closure of automated doors. We cooperated fully and completed all necessary work to return to safe service and welcome guests back onboard in under 48 hours."

According to published specs, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise carries 1,680 passengers and 600 crew. The ship was built by Italy's Fincantieri S.p.A. in 1991 and sailed previously as Costa's neoClassica and the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica. Gross tonnage is 52,926.

What Is Margaritaville and Why Is it so Big?

The Margaritaville brand was begun by country singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett in the 1980s as a tie-in to his hit song of the same name. The brand has since expanded to include dozens of "tropical-style" casual dining restaurants, bars, resorts and casinos popular with a certain type of traveler who sees vacation as synonymous with drinking by the beach.

In 2021, a $370 million Margaritaville restaurant opened in New York's Times Square.

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was the brand's first cruise line and was heavily marketed as an affordable way to spend time at sea — prices for an inside cabin start at just $169 (alcohol, which is where the prices can really add up, is not included in the cheapest package options.)

While Margaritaville Holdings is a private company, analysts estimate that it brings in somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion a year.

What Else Is Happening in the Cruise Ship Industry?

The cruise ship industry has had a bumpy ride ever since the covif pandemic hit many Western countries for the first time with the outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Most cruises were halted for more than a year and, since 2021, have been slowly starting up again with a few limited sailings. Protocols have been in constant flux but, as countries such as the U.S. dropped most covid-related restrictions, many were eager to return despite their enclosed nature making them a prime site for transmission.

According to the July Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News, 380 ships and over 600 cruise ship berths were in use in July — just 90% of the world's capacity.

At one point last winter, every single cruise ship out at sea in the world had identified covid cases.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid Testing Rule

The major cruise lines walk a delicate line. Cruise companies need to take the actual steps required to keep their passengers safe, and they also need to be aware of how things look to the outside public. It's a mix of practical covid policy balanced with covid theater. You have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Customers Will Love

When you take a cruise, the cruise line -- whether Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, or another -- wants to lock you in as a repeat customer. And to keep you coming back, every major cruise line has a loyalty program.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines

The world's largest cruise ships were back in business last summer following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The ships, at least initially, sailed with limited capacity, but the cruise fans on those voyages were no less enthusiastic about being on the giants of the seas. Every year for our World's Best Awards...
ECONOMY
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Us Coast Guard#Vehicles#Coast Guard Lifts#The U S Coast Guard
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
TheStreet

Is the Royal Caribbean Drink Package Worth It?

When you book a room on a Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report cruise, you essentially just pay for your stateroom, dining in the main dining room, buffet, and a few other free options, as well as entertainment and use of most of the ship's facilities. You don't, however, get internet access, meals in added-fee or premium restaurants, and drinks aside from water, milk, basic coffee, and a few other choices.
DRINKS
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy