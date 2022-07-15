ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lack of fencing cancels Denver pro-police gathering

By Carol McKinley The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gd2lw_0ghMUr2z00
Flyer announcing that the 8th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation day was canceled. It was to be held in Civic Center Park Sunday Pro Police Rally/ Ron MacLachlan

Ron MacLauchlan has no defense for having no fence.

After almost a year of planning, he broke the news to hundreds of people on his Facebook page that this year's annual pro-police celebration in Denver had been cancelled because he couldn’t get 2,000 feet of fencing in time for Sunday's scheduled event.

“I’m at a loss for words and have been for a week,” said MacLachlan.

The 8th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was to be held in Civic Center park. Advertised as a family friendly event with music and food, the celebration was supposed to start at 3 pm.

The founder of Pro Police Rally Colorado said that all of his paperwork was in order for the gathering, but when he went to pick up his permit last Friday, Denver police told MacLachlan he needed a fence to separate the group from onlookers and possible protesters. Fence companies told him they needed more notice to provide perimeter protection.

Police told MacLachlan that they believed several protest groups were planning on showing up to disrupt his gathering.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

In 2020, violence broke out when anti-police protesters stormed the gathering and attempted to rush the stage. MacLachlan said was hit with a skateboard. Denver Police arrested at least one person on suspicion of assault.

Maclachlan is disappointed but he's not giving up. Next month, Pro Police Rally is traveling to Pueblo and he already has the rights for July 16, 2023 in Denver.

He holds rallies all over Colorado and in Wyoming and hopes to take his idea to every state. He came up with the idea when he watched the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. during riots over Michael Brown’s killing.

Counter-protesters always show up at his events when they're in Denver, he said, but those have remained relatively calm.

He hopes people get the message that there’s no pro-police rally Sunday, “I don’t see us as trouble. I think where we’re at right now is trouble.”

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

2 girls found safe after riding light rail from Douglas County to Denver

Two girls were considered missing and endangered out of Denver overnight. Investigators say 10-year-old Mia White and 11-year-old Aryanna Britton out of Denver were found safe Monday morning after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued for them overnight. According to the alert, the two were last seen riding the light...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Dear Wyoming: I Will Never Complain About Traffic Here Again

Let me start by apologizing for every time I have ever complained the traffic and/or drivers in our lovely state. While I do believe that there are some local folks that could use some updated driving lessons (and honestly, some folks that should have to retake their driver's license test), the absolute worst driver in Wyoming is better than the best driver in Colorado.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors lament Denver's four Friday night shootings

Four different shootings on Friday night across the Denver metro area left multiple people injured and at least one woman dead on North Xenia street."Of course I'm tired of it, there's just no sense in it," said Ron Bogan, who lives on Xenia. "It's obviously ridiculous. I get up this morning and find out that a neighbor across the street is shot and killed. I know young kids don't need to be running around shooting each other." The shooting on Xenia Street happened around midnight, another happened on the 1300 block of  West Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The shooting on...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Fencing#Pro Police Rally Colorado
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

2 children found safe after missing in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — (Update: 6:35 a.m.) The Denver Police Department says two children who went missing on Sunday after getting off a light rail were found safe. The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two young girls who were last seen possibly getting off of a light rail.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX31 Denver

Boulder County at-risk woman missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk senior reported missing. Frances Penaylillo, 61, was reported missing by her son. She was last seen at her home in Superior, CO. on July 15. Penaylillo has medical conditions, making her at high-risk. Penaylillo...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Ganahl/Moore: The Park Meadows Mall Ticket

The Republican candidate for Governor, Hiedi Heidi Ganahl, did more than lie to Coloradans with the announcement of her Lieutenant Governor choice. In selecting Centennial businessman Danny Moore to be her running mate, Ganahl undercut one of her regular attacks on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Ganahl often alleges —...
COLORADO STATE
firefighternation.com

Denver (CO) Developer Plans to Build High-Rise Made of Wood

A Denver developer hopes to put Colorado on the map by building new apartments with cutting-edge construction material: wood. Wood has been used for thousands of years for houses and other buildings. However, the kind of wood Katz Development will use for its 12-story apartment project in Denver is made for what’s called mass-timber buildings, which are more common in Europe but are catching on in the U.S.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day.
DILLON, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy