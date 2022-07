Morgantown Running will be hosting a group running event at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, July 18. Those wishing to participate can meet outside the store located on Beechurst Avenue. If you attend 10 group runs at either of their store locations, Morgantown or Bridgeport, you will receive 10% off a pair of shoes. After 25 runs attended, participants will receive a gift certificate. There will be a sign in sheet at the register before each run. Be sure to sign in before you start to receive credit. This event is free and all running levels and ages are welcome.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO