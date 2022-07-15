ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Jets' biggest offseason additions

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
With plenty to spend in free agency and a solid stock of selections at the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets made numerous additions this offseason.

The hope and dream will be every one of them working out well for the team. Time will tell if that happens, but to some extent, each of these moves will have different impacts.

With that, here’s a ranking of the Jets’ top-five moves from this offseason:

5. DE Jermaine Johnson

New York Jets’ defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson (52) . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Jets will finally have Carl Lawson coming off the edge. The 2021 free-agent addition will hit the field after suffering a season-ending injury last summer causing him to miss his entire first season in New York. Perhaps the best thing to help him out will be Johnson across from him because now opponents can’t just focus on one side, they have to contend with both.

4. TE CJ Uzomah

New York Jets’ C.J. Uzomah . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets had the 30th best tight end grades from last season. Adding Uzomah will vastly improve that, and he’s a talented safety valve for quarterback Zach Wilson.

3. WR Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wilson, like Uzomah, will help the QB out. However, if Wilson has a solid rookie season he can instantly take some pressure off of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, which should help that duo improve in 2022.

2. S Jordan Whitehead

Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Jets left a lot to be desired in their secondary last season which is why the team added there so much this offseason. Whitehead is an instant upgrade on the field at safety, but let’s not overlook the Super Bowl win on his resume. He brings that experience to New York, too.

1. CB Sauce Gardner

New York Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner (20). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Again, the secondary needed an upgrade in a big way and the cornerstone of that will be Gardner. He has excellent measurables, was a three-year starter in college, and Gardner can take the ball away.

Honorable mentions

49ers offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (75)  Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

OL Laken Tomlinson: The Jets already had some good pieces along the offensive line, but their biggest splash in free agency was Tomlinson. He could be the final piece to that puzzle.

TE Tyler Conklin: The Jets needed a tight end upgrade? Why not double dip? That’s what happened with Conklin and Uzomah.

CB DJ Reed: Gardner won’t have as much pressure on him as a rookie thanks to the addition of Reed.

