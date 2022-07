Enjoy an “uptown” weekend brunch the Italian way at Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood in Cypress! While Dario’s is known as an exceptional establishment for fine dining — one of the few such restaurants in the Cypress area — the brunch vibe is fun and family-friendly. The midday menu is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are cocktail specials, too, for an extra-festive experience. Make reservations online for dine-in, or order for pickup or delivery for a relaxing weekend.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO