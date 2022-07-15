MNDOT Sets Guide For Campaign Signs
ST. PAUL -- With the campaign season approaching fast, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding everyone of the rules for roadside signs. MnDOT says that...krfofm.com
ST. PAUL -- With the campaign season approaching fast, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding everyone of the rules for roadside signs. MnDOT says that...krfofm.com
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0