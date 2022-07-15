ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNDOT Sets Guide For Campaign Signs

By Jeff McMahon
ST. PAUL -- With the campaign season approaching fast, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding everyone of the rules for roadside signs. MnDOT says that...

