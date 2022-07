KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Two families were displaced in an early Tuesday morning house fire that hit two homes and injured two firefighters. Crews responded around 1 a.m. to a pair of houses on fire at 53rd Street and Crest Drive. The call in to authorities said family members were jumping out of the windows of one of the homes, according to the Kansas City, KS, Fire Department.

