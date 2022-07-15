ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 18

Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Beginning Monday, July 18, and continuing through Monday, August 22, E. Market Street between S. Dudley Street and Murrow Boulevard will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily for water line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or at the 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Questions? Call Shane Messer at 336-574-3550.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePLb2_0ghMCdR700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Water main on Lewisville Clemmons Road fixed, road reopens

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A portion of Lewisville Clemmons Road was closed while crews repaired a broken water main. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department reported that service had been shut off near the water main break. Service to several fire hydrants was impacted as well as water service on August Road, according to the utility department.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 South crash closes lane in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 85 South was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 102, near Exit 102 for Lake Road. The closure began at 3:58 p.m. and ended...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Homes Temporarily Evacuated Due to Ruptured Gas Line

Some Hillsborough residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes as a precaution while a ruptured gas line is repaired. The homes affected are on Market House Way which is located off U.S. 70 and east of North Churton Street. The Hillsborough town release said traffic along U.S. 70 is not affected.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Flash Flood Warning in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A flash flood warning is in effect in Guilford County until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rains have been reported in the county with more to come in the following hours. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly if it is not already ongoing. Affected areas include: […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
Greensboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 211 near Gallimore Dairy Road. The closure lasted for a little over an hour between 2:33...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Davidson County head-on crash leaves 3 people seriously hurt

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Davidson County Monday afternoon. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened on NC-109 near Proctor Drive in Thomasville. Troopers said that just after 3:20...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Street#Signage#City Streets
chapelboro.com

Construction on New Orange County EMS Station Breaks Ground

If you’re driving by it, you might not notice Orange County EMS Station 4 right away. The current facility not far from Interstate 40/85 looks nondescript — despite an ambulance being parked outside. Kim Woodward, the EMS Division Chief for Orange County, says the lone ambulance parked at...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents share Randleman Road crime concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There were three robberies in three days less than three miles apart on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Two banks and a convenience store were targeted in the middle of the day, according to the Greensboro Police Department.  The crimes have nearby business owners uneasy.  “It’s scary. I’m not going to lie,” said William […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 North crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a crash on I-85 northbound Monday afternoon. Three lanes of the interstate have been shut down at Mt. Hope Church Road due to a vehicle accident with injuries. Three vehicles appear to be involved, according to WFMY News 2...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

US-421 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of US-421 North were closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 237, near Exit 237 for Silas Creek Parkway/NC-67. The closure began at 1:20 p.m. and lasted until 1:44 p.m. There is no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County News Tweets: 7.11.22 – 7.17.22

Chatham County News Tweets: 2022-07-04 – 2022-07-10 https://t.co/EraYkmgfGl 08:00:59, 2022-07-11 The latest The Chatham County News Daily! https://t.co/m1LlXFhKYd Thanks to @JMHSArts @NCState 09:50:37, 2022-07-11 RT @ladychargersbb: Make sure to get your tickets now for the 2022 East/West All-Star Game tomorrow, Jul 11, 2022 @ 6:30pm @ the Greensboro… 13:27:24,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Pride unveils 2022 festival logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nonprofit organization that brings the city Greensboro Pride, Alternative Resources of the Triad, is unveiling its 2022 festival logo. The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner that reads "celebrating 15 years." This is the first year Greensboro Pride opened its...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

3401 Tinley Park Drive

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. One level home in Tinley Park! Brand new laminate flooring throughout and brand new paint throughout! Vaulted ceilings in the living room, large laundry room, fenced backyard with storage shed.Conveniently located between Kernersville and Winston Salem.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Mount Airy News

Food Lion honors long-term employees

SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or more years of service with the company including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Cement truck and multiple vehicles involved in I-40 crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash caused problems for commuters and closes part of I-40, officials said. A crash involving a cement truck and multiple vehicles on I-40 near Randleman Road occurred Friday afternoon. This happened in the eastbound lanes and closed one lane. This crash was officially cleared later...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy