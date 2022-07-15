E. Market Street Lane Closures Begin July 18

Beginning Monday, July 18, and continuing through Monday, August 22, E. Market Street between S. Dudley Street and Murrow Boulevard will have occasional lane closures and delays from 7 am to 4 pm daily for water line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or at the 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Questions? Call Shane Messer at 336-574-3550.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.