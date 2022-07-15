ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

These Old Owensboro Home Movies, Videos Are a Throwback Mindblower

By Dave Spencer
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's something I keep forgetting to do at home, and I have to correct that sooner rather than later. Photography runs thick on both sides of my family. On my mom's side, my great-grandfather, and subsequently my grandmother, ran Mercer Studios in downtown Owensboro. It was above where The Pub and...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Another Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Contest Open To Anyone

Another Kentucky fair will be hosting a Mullet Contest this year with a cash prize for the best mullet. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. You have not only country artists, but athletes, social media influencers, and of course the working man all showing off the "Kentucky Waterfall" in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Set change brings film crew to Jasper

An independent film mainly being produced in Hardin County, Kentucky, moved up to Jasper Saturday evening due to some unforeseen circumstances. Fortunately, when Chris Gatrost, director/producer/writer of Live Laugh Die, found out he wouldn’t be able to shoot a pivotal scene in an Elizabethtown hardware store, Carolyn Randolph went to work to help find a local location. She is connected to the production through her daughter, Addison and her husband, Joe, who are both in the film.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donut Bank looks back 55 years

- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 22-24

It’s that time of year again, folks! The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be bringing you all the rides, food and good times you could ask for July 20-23. You can click here to check out the four-day schedule, which will include events such as an open dairy show, petting zoos, inflatables, laser tag, live music and a monster truck show. Trust us – no matter which day you attend, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Be sure to bring some cash and pack some sunscreen because it’s expected to be warm and sunny this year!
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
County
Daviess County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Maceo, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
99.5 WKDQ

A New Indoor/Outdoor Go-Kart & Minature Golf Complex Could Be Coming To Evansville

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf. You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales. When you walk into D-Patrick Auto Sales, located on the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road, the first thing you’ll notice is the fact that you are immediately met with a warm smile and a greeting by one of their sales team member. D-Patrick employees welcome you like you are family, and one of the main reasons is that D-Patrick is a local family-owned business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Town Has 8 of the Best Local Coffee Shops You’ll Ever Visit

We've got a cup of caffeine knowledge about a town in Kentucky that has eight of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the Bluegrass State. I know some people aren't coffee drinkers. Take, for instance, my co-host Chad he hates the taste of coffee but loves a good hot chocolate. Growing up I didn't like coffee but I always loved a sip of my mom's coffee because it made me feel like I was cool. Momma would always tell me that coffee was an acquired taste and one day I would understand. Well, she was right. I have grown to love coffee. I don't drink a ton of it but I love about half a cup in the morning at work and on Sunday mornings I drink a cup before church.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Hart
WEHT/WTVW

The Hope Gallery plans soft open in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Hope Gallery announced their soft opening in the Tri-State for the end of the month! The first location opened up in Bargersville, Indiana in 2018. This will make for the second location in the state. According to their Facebook page, the gallery is described...
NEWBURGH, IN
wkdzradio.com

Found – Husky dog

Very friendly. Jumped in my window. Has on a collar… but no chip. I’m certain he belongs to someone. Please ID with gender and color of collar. Found between Dawson Springs and Cerulean. Contact: Heather Rogers at (270) 350-0117.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The Movies#Movie Camera#Dvd#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Regattas
14news.com

Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media. According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks....
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville YMCA Hosting Two Self Defense Classes for Women in August

As nice as it would be to go wherever we wanted without having to constantly keep our eyes open for some suspicious-looking person possibly looking to jump us and take our money, that's not the world we live in, unfortunately. That's why knowing how to protect yourself is important. The Dunigan YMCA on Evansville's east side is giving women the chance to learn a few things to keep themselves safe during two upcoming self-defense classes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Women’s Hospital Providing Snuggle Station for Parents of Littles at the County Fairs

Deaconess Women's Hospital is providing something to help parents of little ones when out at the county fairs this year. At the Warrick County Fair and Vanderburgh County Fairs this year, Deaconess Women's Hospital announced they will be providing a Snuggle Station each evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. So what is a Snuggle Station? It's a place where moms can go to feed their babies, get a break from the heat, and change diapers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Motorcycles, Music and Food In Sturgis, Ky Through Sunday

Today is Day 2 of the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. Kentucky As many as 7-thousand bikers from as far away as Hawaii are tripling the population of Sturgis to enjoy food vendors, concerts, fellowship and accessory booths, among other evens. The event started Thursday and lasts through Sunday.
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Indiana’s Prohibition Secrets Revealed in New Book by Erick Jones – Meet the Author

Erick Jones, the author of "Wide Open Evansville," a true story of local corruption and bootlegging during prohibition, will be making an appearance locally and you can learn all about the seedy secrets buried in the city - literally! There has even been a tunnel discovered recently believed to have been part of the underground bootlegging of alcohol.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy