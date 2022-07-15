ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Pass: DESTON | PUBG

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivor Pass: Deston is now available!...

Gamespot

Bullet Quest

Gamespot

F1 22 | Accolades Trailer

F122game is available now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Pick up F1 22 Champions Edition today for additional in-game content.
Gamespot

Post Malone Teams Up With Respawn For Apex Legends Charity Stream Event

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see all proceeds from each stream donated to various charities.
Gamespot

Rogue Warlords

Gamespot

GoldenEagleALT7

GoldenEagleALT7 posted a message in the forum topic MCU Thor's Star Feat Calculated (for real this time). on the. @crunch5481: Excuse me? I cannot go away for more than 2 days without people talking about me. LOL. Glad to see I am loved. Also, you have many calcs more bogus than the grand total of mine combined.
Gamespot

Xbox's Grounded Is Becoming An Animated TV Series, Star Wars Writer Attached

Developer Obsidian (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds) is bringing its latest game, Grounded, to the small screen. According to Deadline, Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman is in charge of the TV show, which will be an animated series. Friedman is also working on the Earthworm Jim TV series, so Grounded isn't his first video game adaptation.
Gamespot

Sonic Origins Fixes Are On The Way, Sega Confirms

Sega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline. "The team's been listening and is working on fixing...
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#394) - July 18, 2022

Welcome to another week of Wordle, y'all. Today is July 18 and our answer today is relatively straightforward. It's not a word I find myself using all that much, but it's still common enough that it shouldn't be much of a headache to figure out. Have you tried today's Wordle?...
Gamespot

All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving July 31

Microsoft has announced a list of titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of the month. There are five more titles leaving the catalog on July 31, which are on top of the five that were removed July 15. Titles leaving July 31 include Dodgeball Academia, Katamari...
Gamespot

Warframe Dev Reveals New MMORPG, Soulframe, With Impressive First Trailer

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced a new game called Soulframe. Revealed as part of the developer's TennoCon 2022 event this weekend, Soulframe is a free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" that is now in early development. A cinematic teaser trailer was shown during TennoCon, and Digital Extremes says it means to invoke...
Gamespot

Mari and Bayu - The Road Home

Gamespot

Review Roundup For Stray

Stray is the tale of a small cat who falls into a subterranean city inhabited entirely by robots. The titular stray will befriend a drone, explore small hub worlds, and solve puzzles with their feline brain as it seeks to make its way back home. Early reviews for the puzzle-platformer...
VIDEO GAMES

