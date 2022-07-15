Survivor Pass: DESTON | PUBG

PowerWash Simulator players on Xbox have recently encountered a game-crashing bug, and while developer FuturLab has confirmed that a patch to fix it should arrive soon, the easiest workaround for the issue is to avoid staring at the in-game sun. This is good general advice for real life as well.
It's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see all proceeds from each stream donated to various charities.
GoldenEagleALT7 posted a message in the forum topic MCU Thor's Star Feat Calculated (for real this time). on the. @crunch5481: Excuse me? I cannot go away for more than 2 days without people talking about me. LOL. Glad to see I am loved. Also, you have many calcs more bogus than the grand total of mine combined.
Developer Obsidian (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds) is bringing its latest game, Grounded, to the small screen. According to Deadline, Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman is in charge of the TV show, which will be an animated series. Friedman is also working on the Earthworm Jim TV series, so Grounded isn't his first video game adaptation.
Sega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline. "The team's been listening and is working on fixing...
NetEase Games, the Chinese gaming company that invested $100 million in Destiny developer Bungie, has made another big push into the Western gaming market. The company has announced a new first-party studio, Jar of Sparks, that is being headed up for Halo Infinite's former head of design, Jerry Hook. Hook...
Welcome to another week of Wordle, y'all. Today is July 18 and our answer today is relatively straightforward. It's not a word I find myself using all that much, but it's still common enough that it shouldn't be much of a headache to figure out. Have you tried today's Wordle?...
To celebrate the announcement of the Mighty Bowser Lego set last week, Nintendo and The Lego Group have announced that a super-sized version of the Mushroom Kingdom villain will invade San Diego Comic-Con and Lego World in The Netherlands. The colossal Koopa statue--which uses over 663,000 Lego bricks--will stand over...
Microsoft has announced a list of titles leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of the month. There are five more titles leaving the catalog on July 31, which are on top of the five that were removed July 15. Titles leaving July 31 include Dodgeball Academia, Katamari...
Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced a new game called Soulframe. Revealed as part of the developer's TennoCon 2022 event this weekend, Soulframe is a free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" that is now in early development. A cinematic teaser trailer was shown during TennoCon, and Digital Extremes says it means to invoke...
Last weekend, Tennocon brought new trailers and teasers for all things Warframe. More details about the new expansion, The Durivi Paradox, and the reveal of a brand new update, Veilbreaker, fleshed out the near future of the popular free-to-play game. The Durivi Paradox did not receive an exact release date,...
Stray is the tale of a small cat who falls into a subterranean city inhabited entirely by robots. The titular stray will befriend a drone, explore small hub worlds, and solve puzzles with their feline brain as it seeks to make its way back home. Early reviews for the puzzle-platformer...
