Face The Nation: Rising COVID Cases & Combating Inflation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe...
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The lack of rain and very high temperatures across the Southern Plains has caused a "flash drought" to develop. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of Oklahoma is experiencing drought, compared to 41% only three weeks ago. At least 22% of the state is...
TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter. EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.
TULSA, Okla. — Backroad Blondes wasn’t the only business at An Affair of the Heart worried about inflation. FOX23 spoke with Stephanie Reeves, owner of The Okie Brand about her presence at An Affair of the Heart 2022. “It’s been awesome, we’re here just selling and enjoying the...
TULSA, Okla. — Animal Aid of Tulsa hosted a “Christmas in July” fundraiser on Saturday to raise funds for their rescues and to spread the word about their new location. Mai Tan, an animal care coordinator at Animal Aid said they sold Christmas merchandise at the event.
North Tulsa Community Construction School students celebrated starting work on their first home this weekend. Seven students graduated from the program after three months of in-class instruction. The students can now move on to construction and build their first house. Program leaders say the program helps students learn lifelong skills...
(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
One of Green Country's premiere summer shopping events is underway in Tulsa this weekend. Braum's Affair of the Heart is in Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the event and shared an inside look,...
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who headed a retail theft organization that caused more than $10 million in losses to retailers plead guilty Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Linda Ann Been. 49, admitted to leading the operations in a blind plea. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is listed as one of the top attractions in the world. The travel review site Trip Advisor ranks it among top 10 percent of destinations. Rankings are based on consistently positive reviews and ratings. There’s always something going on at the aquarium. This month, it’s "Sharklahoma."
We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
Have you ever been to a small town that is just charming? A town where you feel welcome, and everyone is friendly? That’s what Pawhuska, Oklahoma is like. This small town in the Osage Nation has so much to offer visitors, from unique experiences to incredible scenery and some fun shopping. If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination with plenty of charm, Pawhuska is worth checking out!
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has grabbed international attention thanks to actor and activist Sophia Bush. Bush and her husband, Oklahoma native Grant Hughes, wed last month at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art. Details of their wedding, including stunning pictures from the ceremony, were shared in an article for Vogue.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman that was killed in a shooting that happened at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. TPD has identified the 18-year-old as Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo arrived by private car to a hospital in Tulsa shortly after...
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
