Tampa, FL

Oklahoma looks like the trending choice for four-star LB Lewis Carter out of Tampa, Florida

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
Oklahoma has become an absolute machine in July and by all accounts, it’s not slowing down this month in the slightest.

After starting the month ranked somewhere in the 40s nationally in team recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, Oklahoma has taken a gigantic Superman-sequel leap into the top 15 of college football recruiting and the best part is: The month of July has more commits to come.

One of the players whom the Sooners are closing in on is four-star athlete Lewis Carter.

Carter, a projected linebacker out of Tampa, Florida, fits the modern off-ball linebacker mold of today. He’s not some hulking 6-foot-3 behemoth but a little undersized with speed to burn and some pop behind his pads. He has the ability to play in space, which is where today’s games are being decided. At six feet tall and playing somewhere around 200 pounds it’s possible the Sooners could move him to safety but it looks like he’ll get a shot as a linebacker out of high school.

The Under Armour All-American boasts over 40 confirmed offers but the Auburn Tigers, North Carolina Tarheels, Clemson Tigers and the Sooners seem to be standing out the most.

Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma landed their 15th commitment of the 2023 class, cryptic “lock” emojis flooded social media from former Sooner great Rufus Alexander and director of recruiting J.R. Sandlin on Friday morning. Those were followed by Carter posting this tweet.

To cap it all off, multiple 247Sports crystal ball and On3 predictions were dropped from Oklahoma and Auburn insiders, raising the idea that Carter’s recruitment could be winding down and Oklahoma looks to be the favorite.

With that said, a Carter commitment would be another major pickup as Brent Venables continues to remake the defensive roster in his image. One that more closely resembles the elite defenses he built while at Clemson.

Lewis Carter’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 120 26 7

Rivals 4 187 32 4

247Sports 4 126 26 11

247 Composite 4 177 36 12

On3 Recruiting 4 – 55 25

On3 Consensus 4 172 37 12

Vitals

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Florida
  • Clemson
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • Auburn
  • North Carolina
  • UCF
  • Michigan State
  • USC
  • Oregon
  • Ohio State
  • LSU

