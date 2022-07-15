Man accused of stealing cash register arrested after chase

UPDATE: On 7-17-22 at approximately 10:30 pm, in the area of Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance, an officer of the Clinton Police Department located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. Upon further investigation, Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines of Clinton were found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect was detained soon after the incident near the scene and is being held on a 24-hour investigative hold in the Henry County Detention Center. This incident is still under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after two men were shot and killed in Clinton, Missouri, on Sunday. According to the Clinton Police Department, the shooting happened near Artesian Park. Officers responded and located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. They later located the two...
JOPLIN, Mo. — The deceased passenger from this crash has been identified as Keenan A. Reed, age 19 of Carthage, Missouri. Next of kin has been notified. >> GO FUND ME FOR FAMILY EXPENSES, CARTHAGE TEEN KILLED IN CRASH A juvenile passenger in the vehicle has been released from the hospital and the driver of the vehicle is still in...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue. >Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in...
ALBA, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office release details on a missing woman. Michele Stone, 51, has been reported missing from 203 Smith Street in Alba. “My mom was seen on 20th St. In Joplin cleaning a building she did get paid for it, keep on looking for car please her dog was missing too poodle.” – Stone’s daughter,...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Saturday morning about 12:35 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a male suffering a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of South Finley Ave. Joplin Fire Rescue, Joplin Police, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded to the Sunnyvale Neighborhood. Upon arrival...
Over the years multiple agencies and jurisdictions have been involved in the investigation. The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Sarah Burton. The Joplin Police Department released a statement echoing...
POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming on Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 62-year-old Steven R. Cutbirth of Bolivar was observed struggling in the water at Point 12 of the main channel at Pomme De Terre Lake. He was recovered unconscious and pronounced dead...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just before 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 9521 County Lane 126 alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Carthage responded. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tell us Avilla Fire responded as mutual aid. “Fully involved trailer house,”...
A Cherokee County man is sentenced to over 10 years in prison. On Tuesday, 63-year-old James Dean Hignite was sentenced to 124 months after pleading guilty to 2 counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. In December 2019, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to...
Troopers report the arrest of an Excelsior Springs woman in Bates County Thursday on two drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 39-year-old Tana R. Smith around 11:18 Thursday morning on preliminary charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Joplin police say a man riding a motorized bicycle involved in a crash with a Newton County deputy has died from his injuries. The Joplin Police Department stated that 44-year-old Ryan D. Hunnell of Joplin died at 3:33 pm on Sunday, July 10th, at Freeman West Hospital. Authorities notified his next of kin. Click here for more information.
Andrew J Mullen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 7/9/2022 for stealing, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance, improper registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Cheryl D Schmutz of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 7/9/2022 for arrest warrants...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning reports of an overturned vehicle to the west of Grand Falls on Riverside Drive alerted Joplin E911. UPDATE: Fatal crash claims the life of Carthage teen >> Crash occurred early Saturday morning near Grand Falls. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Cherokee County judge sentences a man for a “multi-day attack.”. The crime happened in 2019. Authorities say 63-year-old James Hignite held a woman against her will at a rural location outside of Galena, Kansas dufing a “multi-day attack.”. Hignite pled guilty to...
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin resident is warning others about a cruel trick played on her through Facebook messenger. Watch the story above. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning reports of an overturned vehicle to the west of Grand Falls on Riverside Drive alerted Joplin E911. To read more, click here. Serious T-Bone crash on E 20th, pickup and Chevy Nova. JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 4 p.m....
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
Teenager Kyleigh Birdsong was located, her mom shares on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Ky has been found and is in route back to Bourbon County… That’s all the information that I’m going to give at this time. Thank you all for Sharing," Angela Birdsong writes. There’s concern for...
COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Baxter Springs man was killed Thursday afternoon after he sideswiped a streetsweeper, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a road mill. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving westbound through a construction zone on U.S....
Comments / 0