Man accused of stealing cash register arrested after chase

UPDATE: On 7-17-22 at approximately 10:30 pm, in the area of Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance, an officer of the Clinton Police Department located multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. Upon further investigation, Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines of Clinton were found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. A suspect was detained soon after the incident near the scene and is being held on a 24-hour investigative hold in the Henry County Detention Center. This incident is still under investigation.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO