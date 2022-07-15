ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Insane betting odds suggest only three teams could win CFP

By Kevin Harrish
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to predict which team will win this year’s College Football Playoff, you probably shouldn’t get too creative with your pick because the latest odds suggest only three teams really even have a chance. FanDuel is currently offering an eye-popping prop bet that truly...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 30

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownsnation.com

Baker Mayfield Looks To Have Landed Another Sponsorship

After the Cleveland Browns finally traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, it seems very unlikely that he will be welcome ever again in Northeast Ohio. However, it seems like Mayfield’s new market has already embraced him. It started during his introductory press conference when...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Set to Reprise Cameos in Upcoming Aflac Commercial

Deion Sanders’ entry into the college football coaching landscape proves more and more interesting every day. In two seasons at Jackson State, the team sports a 15-5 record following an impressive 11-2 mark last year. Sanders made headlines this offseason, poaching the nation’s top recruit to the HBCU by spurning Florida State in the 11th hour. And a spat that pitted Sanders and Nick Saban against Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher keeps two of the coaches intertwined.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#College Football Playoff#Fbs
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders "Squashes Beef" With Nick Saban

Whatever disagreements Deion Sanders and Nick Saban had earlier this offseason have been squashed. On Thursday, the Jackson State head coach posted a video with Saban from the set of an Aflac advertisement — a campaign the two football legends have worked on together for quite some time. "Two...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Penn State ranked in Athlon Sports 1-131 NCAA football rankings?

Penn State is a bit of a tricky team to forecast in 2022. Or, at the very least, it is a program that appears to have a lack of consistency among prognosticators going into the new college football season this fall. It seems as though Penn State is generally being viewed as a top 25-worthy team but one thing most seem to agree on is that this is a program that has something to prove once again before being placed in any nationally relevant storylines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
HBCU Legends

Deion Sanders on HBCU Realignment: 'We're Already Speaking About it'

On Saturday morning, Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders and XFL owners Danny Garcia and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoke to ESPN about the XFL HBCU Showcase at JSU. The most significant discussions were Sanders' thoughts on the current state of NCAA realignment and the financial impact on prominent HBCU schools. Realignment "has a tremendous effect," Sanders said to ESPN's Jay Harris. "Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision. What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition? Or, do want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers. You really got to factor that in and weigh those options. There are some tremendous options that a few of those school are going to be faced with."
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Which team has the best defense in college football right now?

The 2022-23 college football season is just over six weeks away, and it's never too early to look ahead at which teams will be giving their opponents a run for their money this fall. We recently took a look at which squads boast the premier offenses, but we're switching gears...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

UNC Basketball loses No. 1 recruit to a surprise school

UNC Basketball lost the national championship game and now lost one of their top recruits to a surprising team. After blowing a 15-point lead in the national championship game against Kansas, the UNC Tar Heels have suffered yet another loss, this time in recruiting. No. 1 2023 basketball recruit GG...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these […] The post The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy