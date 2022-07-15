Insane betting odds suggest only three teams could win CFP

On Saturday morning, Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders and XFL owners Danny Garcia and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spoke to ESPN about the XFL HBCU Showcase at JSU. The most significant discussions were Sanders' thoughts on the current state of NCAA realignment and the financial impact on prominent HBCU schools. Realignment "has a tremendous effect," Sanders said to ESPN's Jay Harris. "Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision. What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition? Or, do want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers. You really got to factor that in and weigh those options. There are some tremendous options that a few of those school are going to be faced with."

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO