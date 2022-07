A historic business in Opelousas has reopened. Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center was destroyed in May when a fire destroyed the building. Even though firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire the damage was done and the building that stood on LA 182 for almost seven decades was destroyed. However, the owners weren't going to let this piece of history be forgotten and they did everything they could to pick up the pieces and start over.

