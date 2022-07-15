Shirley Lee Phillips, 84, Harlan

(Red Oak) -- The search for Montgomery County's next auditor is over. At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the county's board of supervisors appointed Jill Ozuna of Red Oak as county auditor. Ozuna succeeds Stephanie Burke, who resigned last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. According to Linkedin, Ozuna is currently employed with the Greenbrier Companies. She holds a business administration and management degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and an accounting and business/management degree from Southwestern Community College. Ozuna was selected from among two candidates interviewed for the position. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News Ozuna's credentials stood out.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO