Shirley Lee Phillips, 84, Harlan

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:30 p.m. Memorials:People for Paws or Shenandoah Food Pantry. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:. Notes:. Dorothy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Imogene, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
(Red Oak) -- The search for Montgomery County's next auditor is over. At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the county's board of supervisors appointed Jill Ozuna of Red Oak as county auditor. Ozuna succeeds Stephanie Burke, who resigned last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. According to Linkedin, Ozuna is currently employed with the Greenbrier Companies. She holds a business administration and management degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and an accounting and business/management degree from Southwestern Community College. Ozuna was selected from among two candidates interviewed for the position. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News Ozuna's credentials stood out.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska driver who hit and killed a Mason City woman is going to prison. Christopher G.S. Rathfon, 36 of Omaha, NE, was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in May to homicide by vehicle-OWI. Court documents state Rathfon...
PAPILLION, Neb. — One Papillion man says high temperatures played a part in his near-death experience at the Ironman triathlon in Des Moines last month. He's back home and doing OK. But he says one simple mistake during the race could've cost him his life. KETV NewsWatch 7 shares...
(Carroll) -- CAM’s incredible season and several great careers were undone on Monday thanks to the free pass. The Cougars (27-3) gave up 13 free passes to a patient New London bunch in a Class 1A state quarterfinal, dropping their first state tournament game in five years, 12-3. “That’s something we hadn’t been doing,” CAM head coach Dan Daugherty said. “We gave them too many free passes, and they came up with a big two-out hit. They did that pretty much the whole game.”
(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak man was booked on a pair of drug charges in Glenwood Sunday. Glenwood Police say 22-year-old Nicholas Foster of Red Oak was arrested for unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana. Foster was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000...
Weather officials are saying the damage that was caused by the early Monday morning thunderstorms in Greene County were due to high winds. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley tells Raccoon Valley Radio the peak of the strong winds during the severe thunderstorms warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service from 4-5:30am were upwards of 80 miles per hour near Glidden and sustained 60mph through Greene County, which caused straight line winds.
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Thomas Oscar Anderson, 62, on Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense. Anderson was held for Mills County on $25,000 bond.
(Red Oak) -- A traffic stop led to an arrest in Red Oak over the weekend. Red Oak Police say 20-year-old Braden Alan Gray of Red Oak was arrested late Friday evening for driving while a license is revoked-- a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place in the 1900 block of Highway 34 shortly after 10:30 p.m.
LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
WALNUT, Iowa — A 54-year-old Iowa mandied in a crash Wednesday involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Around 2:40 p.m., a grain truck, driven by Ronald Huntoon, collided with a train on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road, according to authorities.
Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the Woodbury County Court House, where participants read aloud the Bible. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation declaring July 9 as the Iowa Bible Reading Marathon,...
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center has been cited again for putting a resident in jeopardy. State inspectors said this is another case of the facility's lack of staff training. An investigation revealed that a man's oxygen had been shut off to move him — and wasn't turned...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the pandemic, dozens of restaurants in Omaha have closed, including many well-known establishments in recent months. Now help could be on the way for eating establishments in Douglas County that are still open. The Douglas County Board will vote next week to give out...
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has agreed to temporarily suspend new wind energy projects in the county. At the regular supervisors meeting July 5, zoning administrator Barry Byers advised the supervisors the current ordinance pertaining to wind turbines was in need of review. “The current ordinance was passed in...
