NSP seeking information about Scotts Bluff Co. crash

Matthew Scott Baldwin, 32, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 16, 1989 in Sidney, NE to Melvin and Ann (Pankowski) Baldwin. He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Ann, his son, Samuel, his sisters and brother, Kelsey (Nathan) Rasmussen of Alliance, Taylor Baldwin of Denver and Jacob Baldwin of Alliance. He is also survived by his grandparents, Rod Baldwin and Edna Baldwin of Kimball, his nieces, Brylee, Jamisyn and Karsyn Rasmussen, his aunts, Kim Miller, Toni Pankowski, Becky(Cody)Cyr, Sonia Baldwin, Tonia Copeland, his uncles, Doug (Cathie) Pankowsi, John (Donelle) Pankowski,and numerous cousins. His grandparents, Irene and Joe Pankowski preceded him in death.

