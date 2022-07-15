ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Bluff County, NE

NSP seeking information about Scotts Bluff Co. crash

 3 days ago
NSP is seeking additional information regarding a crash that occurred Thursday in Scotts Bluff County. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 MT at the intersection of Highway 92/W 20th Street...

