ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

FEATURED ARTISTS AT OFF THE WHEEL

By Erica Bouska
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff the Wheel Pottery is currently featuring work by three local painters. Tim Nyberg is an illustrator and graphic designer who uses...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Loraine Margaret Brink

Loraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna,...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson

Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, died on July 14th, 2022 surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December, 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Door County, WI
Entertainment
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
State
Minnesota State
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Entertainment
WBAY Green Bay

igNight Market returns to downtown Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - igNight Market is set to return to downtown Green Bay. The event, put on by On Broadway, is happening Saturday night from 5 to 10 o’clock outside the Neville Public Museum. It’s free and open to the public. The event will feature local...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Kneeland Wins Sprint Triathlon

Quinton Kneeland of De Pere outpaced the field in Saturday’s sprint distance of the Door County Triathlon. The 22 year-old finished in 1:10:43, well ahead of second-place Andrew Person, 40, who finished in 1:11:57. The women’s race was much closer, with 58 year-old Sue Pierson edging 32 year-old Kristen...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Sturgeon
Door County Pulse

Athletes Beat the Heat in 2022 Door County Half Iron

A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Gas Prices Hit Below $4 Mark in Parts of Northeast Wisconsin

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 we saw in Howard is not a bad price right now.
HOWARD, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Girl injured in Cave Point incident

A girl was injured in a diving incident Monday afternoon at Cave Point County Park. Emergency personnel were paged to the popular attraction just before 12:30 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says the girl could not climb the high drop-off after jumping in, injuring herself, and being unable to climb out of the water at Cave Point. Egg Harbor Fire and Rescue were able to use their boat to safely bring the girl to shore, and she was treated by Emergency Medical Technicians for a possible broken ankle. Montevideo adds that the girl was never in any danger of drowning. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Medical Services, and Sevastopol Fire Responders all responded to the incident. The scene was cleared before 1:15 p.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Department Begins Looking into Automatic License Plate Readers

The Green Bay Police Department is looking to go high-tech. The Department issued a statement where they explained that they are in the research, evaluation, and testing process for Automatic License Plate Readers. As the name implies, ALPRs automatically capture the license plate of every vehicle that drives through the...
thebaycities.com

A MENOMINEE MAN WAS SENTENCED LAST WEEK FOR OWI

50-year-old Anthony Jason Avent, of Menominee, was sentenced last week in the 41st Circuit Court by the honorable Judge Christopher S. Ninomiya to a term of 11-months in the Menominee County Jail for two operating whiles intoxicated third offense convictions. Although it so happens, these are Avent’s sixth and seventh convictions for drunk driving. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says, “the Michigan sentencing guidelines unfortunately limited the justice system to a maximum term of 11 months in the county jail; that was imposed at my request by Judge Ninomiya for these convictions.”
MENOMINEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy