ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The National Suicide Hotline has changed its emergency number to 988

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjysb_0ghLtCC200

Starting on Saturday, people experiencing mental health crises can call or text 9-8-8 for the new National Suicide Hotline in the United States.

The 988 number replaced the current ten-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 16 July.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that it will be significantly easier for people to reach on-demand mental health crisis care.

“If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there,” Mr Becerra told NPR . “988 won’t be a busy signal, and 988 won’t put you on hold. You will get help.”

The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was created in response to several urgent issues. First was the need for a more streamlined, robust mental health crisis care system at a time when millions in the US, including young Americans, have experienced mental health challenges spurred by the Covid pandemic, climate change, and myriad other challenges.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was overwhelmed in 2021, the US health department reported. It was only able to respond to 85 per cent of calls, 56 per cent of texts and 30 per cent of chats received.

Research suggested that a significant number of mental health crisis calls were made to 911, the emergency response number which is more widely known. However 911 operators and responders are not equipped to respond to mental health crises in the same way as other health crises.

This has created a range of issues. One is that police who lack training and expertise in dealing with mental health crises are often summoned to respond to those situations, sometimes with deadly results.

Benjamin Miller, president of Well Being Trust, told NPR that two million people with serious mental illnesses were booked into jail last year, and that nearly a quarter of fatal police shootings in recent years have involved people with serious mental illness.

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis two years ago, a number of cities have begun experimenting with dispatching trained, mental health professionals instead of police officers to mental health-related calls.

Some of those programs, like Portland Street Response , still have to be accessed through a 911 call. Now, however, that could change.

The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is accompanied by significant investment in call response infrastructure. The US government is investing $400million in call center capacity and related services, a huge increase over the $24m previously allocated.

States and healthcare providers will play roles in implementing and supporting the new helpline. While they caution there is still plenty of work to do, mental health advocates were positive about the possibilities of the new program.

“The transition to 988 has come to represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revisit and reconceptualize how crisis services are resourced and delivered in communities across the country,” director of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention at Education Development Center Colleen Carr told NPR .

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Top 10 States with the Highest Suicides Rates

1.2 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020. Defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die," suicide is the 9th leading cause of death in the United states. Factors That Increase or Contribute to the Risk of Suicide. Physical...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Prevention#Health And Human Services#Npr#Americans
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn introduces bill to prevent federal funds being used to pay for abortion travel expenses

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn may be in his final months in the US House, but the far-right firebrand isn’t going down quietly. Not satisfied with the end of federally-protected abortion rights thanks to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court last month, Mr Cawthorn introduced a bill last week that would prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel expenses for any American seeking abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PROTESTS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal

Methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa's city of East London, according to a health official. Methanol — often called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts of it can be fatal. Here's a look at what is known.
INDIA
The Independent

CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot

U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax -- a more traditional kind of vaccine, influential government advisers said Tuesday. Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but Novavax shots cannot begin until the Centers for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Decades ago, I was taught law by a famous right-wing judge. He was an extremist — but at least he was honest

When I was in law school, Robert Bork, already an appellate judge, taught a seminar on judicial review. He was already rehearsing his answers for his widely anticipated Supreme Court nomination hearings. His views were extreme, but he was rigorously honest, quite unlike today’s Supreme Court majority that shares his extremism but lacks his candor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefreshtoast.com

Minnesota’s Surprising And Unique Path Towards Possible Marijuana Legalization

The dosage of THC that the GOP legislature approved for edibles is much lower than normal, at up to 5 mg per package. But it’s still legal, nonetheless. In a decision that came as a surprise to many in the state, Minnesota passed legislation that legalized some lower potency hemp-derived THC edibles. As we previously reported, this new bill now allows businesses to sell edible and drink packages with up to 5 mg of hemp-derived THC in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

750K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy