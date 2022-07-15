Sabres sign all three 2022 first-round picks to entry-level contracts

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have signed all three of their first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Matt Savoie was taken ninth overall, Noah Ostlund was picked 16th overall and Jiri Kulich was drafted 28th overall.

All three players got three-year entry-level deals.

I’ve talked this week about how impressive goalies Devon Levi and Erik Portillo have been at Sabres Development Camp, but Kulich has been a huge, talented bright light too. He was the draft pick acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Sam Reinhart trade at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Kulich said right after he was selected in Montreal last Thursday that he expects to be in the NHL this season. Although that probably won’t happen, he’s not far away.

Former Sabres captain Michael Peca is an assistant coach with the Rochester Americans. He was really impressed with the 18-year-old from Czechia.

“Kulich has just edged JJ [Peterka] out in the 'oohs and ahs' that he’s created in the stands with his scoring ability,” said Peca following Friday's session of development camp.

As far as exactly what he’s seen in Kulich, Peca says his shot obviously stands out, but it’s been his poise as an 18-year-old.

"He’s incredibly mature," Peca said. "I think it’s been good for him to have [Lukas] Rousek and [Matej] Pekar around, and even [Jakub] Konecny. We call them the 'Czech Mafia'. They’re tight, but we’re able to communicate with them a little bit. So I think he’s able to enjoy this experience more because he’s got guys around that not only he can speak Czech with, but also help get messages across.”

I’ve had the opportunity to speak with Kulich twice, and I think his English is coming along. In those two interviews, he only needed Rousek’s help once.

While playing for Karlovy Vary in the Czech League, the 18-year-old Kulich played against 50-year-old Jaromir Jagr. I wish you could’ve seen the gleam in his eyes when asked about that experience.

“It was just two games,” Kulich said with a sigh and a smile. “It was unbelievable.”

Kulich also credits Jagr with helping him to develop his shot.

"I watched some video of Jagr, and he shoots the puck with one hand. So I tried, and now I’m a better shooter. ... Maybe Jaromir Jagr helped me," he said with a laugh.

Kulich had an even bigger smile on his face when he talked about actually meeting his idol.

“[Jagr asked me,] 'How old are you?', and 'You played a great game,' and he wished me luck,” Kulich recalled.

Kulich also says his father built him an area around the house where he could just shoot pucks.

The native of Kadan, Czechia seems to have fit right in while he’s been in Buffalo.

“I think it’s great to be here, because there’s a lot of fun," Kulich said. "The teammates are great friends and great, great hockey players. I’m so grateful to be here and enjoy the game.”

Kulich was excited to come to camp, but he didn’t know what to expect. He spoke with a Boston Bruins prospect that he knows from home.

“Jakub Lauko, he played in Providence in the AHL, and told me some things. So it’s the same like he said,” Kulich said.

Despite the language barrier, Kulich is glad guys like Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelsson and Jack Quinn are here.

"They’re great people and great hockey players," he said. "They help me, and that's a great experience for me, because these players are so good.”

You wouldn’t be impressed with Kulich’s numbers in the Czech league, because it’s a league where defense is always stressed. The kid had nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 49 games. However, he believes he still became a better hockey player playing against men.

“That league helped me so much mentally and with my physical game, so I’m a better player than when the season started,” Kulich said.

The players boarded a bus on Thursday and before they knew it, they were on the field where the Buffalo Bills play. Kulich wasn’t sure if there was big-time soccer in Buffalo, or what he was in for. As it turns out, he’s never played American football, but he loved being there.

“It was unbelievable," Kulich said. "I didn’t know if there was some soccer here, but it was awesome!”

He admitted he didn’t throw the football, as he left the quarterbacking to Krebs.

Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament will wrap up Sabres Development Camp, but only season ticket holders that have gotten tickets will be allowed in.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres)