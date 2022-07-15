2022 Supreme Court Roundup: a Rio Grande Foundation joint event with New Mexico Federalist Society

On July 16, 1945, the world saw its first-ever recorded nuclear explosion at a test site at a barren stretch of the Alamogordo Bombing Range near Los Alamos, New Mexico. The nuclear test, code-named “Trinity” saw nuclear researchers detonate a plutonium implosion device, triggering an 18.6 kiloton explosion that turned the surrounding sand and asphalt into green glass, according to a U.S. Department of Energy history of the test. With the success of the test, the U.S. had proven the viability of a powerful new weapon in the final days of World War II and ushered in the start of the atomic age.

