Barcelona have completed a drawn-out transfer saga, announcing “an agreement in principle” with Bayern Munich over a €50m move for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski, 33, has been Barcelona’s top transfer target for months, and the striker declared that he was done at Bayern back in May. Barca manager Xavi acknowledged that talks about a transfer even before that, and though the move has dragged on—Bayern held out for a €50m transfer fee that Barcelona, amid ongoing financial difficulties, didn’t want to meet—it is done in time for Lewandowski to join the Spanish side’s preseason tour of the United States.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO