Labor issues for food processors have changed

Labor issues are affecting farm products beyond the farm. Jason Culotta is the President of the Midwest Food Products Association. He tells Brownfield keeping grocery store shelves stocked with canned and frozen foods takes a lot of labor, and labor has been...
Migrant workers make up the majority of the dairy workforce in Wisconsin. However, because there is no federal program for year-round agricultural work visas, most people producing milk across the nation are working illegally. This connection between the U.S. dairy industry and workers from Mexico and Central America is at...
Most Wisconsin farms received at least some welcome rain last week, but many growers would like more. USDA reporters say topsoil moisture is 73% adequate but 21% short with similar subsoil readings. Seventy-seven percent of Wisconsin’s corn is in good to excellent shape with 9% of the crop silking.
Minnesota corn, soybean conditions mostly steady on the week. Favorable weather allowed Minnesota farmers about six days suitable for fieldwork last week. The latest USDA crop report says topsoil moisture is rated 76 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 83 percent adequate to surplus. Corn development is about...
Precipitation was mixed in Indiana last week. The USDA says rainfall totals across the state ranged from none to just over two inches, with the average falling two tenths of an inch below normal, and now less than half of the state is reporting adequate to surplus soil moisture. As...
Tennessee crops: soybeans 39%, cotton 37% good to excellent. Tennessee farmers welcomed widespread rains this past week, but crop conditions held. Statewide, soybeans are rated 39% good to excellent, with 53% blooming, and 20% setting pods. Cotton is rated 37% good to excellent, 81% of cotton is squaring and 35% setting bolls. Corn is rated 40% good to excellent with 82% silking and 31% in the dough stage. Tobacco is 34% topped and 40% is rated good to excellent.
Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
(WLUK) -- Supply is down and demand is up for homes in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association's June home sale report. The number of homes sold has dipped nearly seven percent since last year. With fewer houses being sold, the median house price has risen. Since last year,...
Dear Supporters of the Building Unity and the Democracy Tour,. Thank you all who came out last weekend in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Appleton! What wonderful tour stops we had. With each passing week of the Tour, I am more convinced that we can create the world of our dreams. The hospitality and care that we have been receiving has been so very wonderful! What a source of hope it is to share this project with so many beautiful people all over Wisconsin.
Your landlord refuses to fix a broken lock on your apartment door. He or she is not returning your calls. What should you do?. Wisconsin has laws to protect tenants. These laws can vary depending on the city or county in which you live. Below are some general guidelines and resources meant to help you if you experience problems with your landlord.
STURTEVANT, Wis. - Growing peaches in Wisconsin? What an idea. "Our winters seem to have been getting a little milder that we should be able to grow peaches in Wisconsin. That was 12 or 13 years ago," said Apple Holler founder Dave Flannery. Flannery figured, if no one else was...
Ice cream tastes better in the summer. Road trips are better in the summer too. If you live near me in the Rockford area, both places are the perfect destination for a summer road cruise. That's because both of them are considered some of the best for ice cream in...
You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
As summer reaches its peak, thousands of vacationers are flocking to the forests and lakes of Northern Wisconsin. But those lakes and forests are undergoing big changes, due to the impacts of climate change, invasive species, an oversized deer population and other human-caused disturbances. The Wisconsin Examiner takes a look...
If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
One Sunday morning in April two years ago, Ardis Berghoff set out with her friend John Schwarzmann for an early morning hike in the state forest around Whitney Lake near the town of Boulder Junction in northern Wisconsin. "We started seeing paint marks on trees, and we both knew that...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Iowa State ag economist says market impact of Ukraine War is lessening. An extension ag economist says the impact of the war in Ukraine on grain markets has lessened. Chad Hart with Iowa State University tells Brownfield at the onset of the war, a lot of risk premium was added to the market.
These past two years have taken a toll on businesses around the country, as we’ve had to adapt to one crisis after another. More often than not, it can feel like small businesses and working people have been left behind. But in Wisconsin, we’re bucking the trend, and small businesses are sprouting up on main streets across the state. The reason is simple: Governor Tony Evers has been doing the right thing for businesses like mine.
