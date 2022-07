It’s likely you’ve heard about the law of attraction and the power of manifestation. You may have seen the buzz words, Ask, Believe, Receive splashed across social media. You may have taken courses, created vision boards, and journaled for hours. You may have set goals, sent them out to the universe, grabbed a glass of wine, and waited for your dreams to come true. This is where many people get stuck and grow disappointed when their dreams fail to materialize in the way they were expecting.

