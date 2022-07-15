ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 says they aren't done yet, Jim Harbaugh raps, Bigfoot murder, Arch Manning overrated?

By Yahoo Sports Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qa9et_0ghLIWYz00

SI's Pat Forde joins the pod fresh off of Big 12 media days to break it all down with Dan Wetzel. The message out of Dallas? The conference may not be done expanding. Who will they target next?

California Governor Gavin Newsom is a little hurt that UCLA did not reach out before the move to the Big Ten and is "looking into it." What can the state do?

We also say goodbye to our producer, Sully, who is officially in the transfer portal.

Also wanted to include the link to the charity that s mentioned at the end, Goods4Greatness.

