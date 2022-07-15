ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Man exonerated for Malcolm X assassination sues City of New York for $40 million

By Lauren del Valle
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man recently exonerated of his wrongful conviction for the assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the City of New...

www.cnn.com

