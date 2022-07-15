New Nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline Starting July 16, 2022
By James Rabe
I was moved to hear that a new lifeline for mental health, a three-digit number — 988 — to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will launch on Saturday. In a moment of crisis, it will be easier to remember than the 10-digit hotline number and increase access to those in need. But the network, made up of about 200 call centers and supported by federal, state, local and private funds, needs more than just a new number if it wants to meet the high demand for its help line. It needs more money and people.
America now has a new helpline to cater to those who are having a mental health emergency — 988. The new "Suicide & Crisis Lifeline" is designed to connect people who are suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis with a trained mental health professional. You can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8 to access mental health support. The new helpline is modeled to tackle some of the issues that plagued the 911 helpline, especially for those with mental health issues. Left waiting for hours to get care or interacting with law enforcement can be traumatic for those seeking help. "If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there," said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, reported NPR. "988 won't be a busy signal, and 988 won't put you on hold. You will get help."
After years of planning and negotiating, the mental health equivalent of the 911 emergency number — 988 — is expected to save lives. Beginning Saturday, anyone having a mental health crisis — including thinking about suicide or issues like substance abuse — can call 988 and reach trained mental health counselors as the country transitions from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 10-digit number. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is taking its place.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will fully transition to the three-digit 988 number by July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. This transition from a 10-digit number, which was authorized by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, represents a three-year effort by HHS, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS said.
