New Nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline Starting July 16, 2022

America now has a new helpline to cater to those who are having a mental health emergency — 988. The new "Suicide & Crisis Lifeline" is designed to connect people who are suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis with a trained mental health professional. You can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8 to access mental health support. The new helpline is modeled to tackle some of the issues that plagued the 911 helpline, especially for those with mental health issues. Left waiting for hours to get care or interacting with law enforcement can be traumatic for those seeking help. "If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there," said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, reported NPR. "988 won't be a busy signal, and 988 won't put you on hold. You will get help."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO