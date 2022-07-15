ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline Starting July 16, 2022

By James Rabe
 3 days ago
Starting tomorrow (Saturday, July 16, 2022) Suicide Prevention has a new number. 988. 988 will become the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number (similar to calling 911). According to the FCC, all phone service providers will be required to connect callers who dial 988 (you don't need to have an account...

NBC News

When I called the suicide hotline last year, I was put on hold

I was moved to hear that a new lifeline for mental health, a three-digit number — 988 — to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will launch on Saturday. In a moment of crisis, it will be easier to remember than the 10-digit hotline number and increase access to those in need. But the network, made up of about 200 call centers and supported by federal, state, local and private funds, needs more than just a new number if it wants to meet the high demand for its help line. It needs more money and people.
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
InsideHook

Nationwide Mental Health Hotline Launches This Weekend

Beginning today, people experiencing mental health crises will have a new option to address the issue at hand. On Saturday, a new three-digit number, 988, went live. The principle is similar to 911 — an easy-to-remember number that can be dialed or texted in an emergency. As The Verge...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

What Is 988? New National Hotline Launches For Mental Distress

A new national hotline aims to aid people who are experiencing mental distress. The hotline will use existing services across the country to direct people experiencing a mental health crisis to support and resources. The hotline, which is now available for use, will have the three-digit number 988. Here's what you need to know.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

New 988 mental health hotline is now live. It will be the 911 for mental health emergencies.

America now has a new helpline to cater to those who are having a mental health emergency — 988. The new "Suicide & Crisis Lifeline" is designed to connect people who are suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis with a trained mental health professional. You can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8 to access mental health support. The new helpline is modeled to tackle some of the issues that plagued the 911 helpline, especially for those with mental health issues. Left waiting for hours to get care or interacting with law enforcement can be traumatic for those seeking help. "If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there," said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, reported NPR. "988 won't be a busy signal, and 988 won't put you on hold. You will get help."
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

Report: Illinois property law fails to end redlining impact

A nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods, according to a study. A report released Tuesday by the Cook County treasurer’s office proposes scrapping or...
deseret.com

‘We’re there for you’ — 988 crisis line for mental health to launch after years of planning

After years of planning and negotiating, the mental health equivalent of the 911 emergency number — 988 — is expected to save lives. Beginning Saturday, anyone having a mental health crisis — including thinking about suicide or issues like substance abuse — can call 988 and reach trained mental health counselors as the country transitions from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 10-digit number. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is taking its place.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maryland's primary elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline to Fully Transition to 988 by July 16

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will fully transition to the three-digit 988 number by July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. This transition from a 10-digit number, which was authorized by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, represents a three-year effort by HHS, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS said.
HEALTH
marketplace.org

New gun control law puts emphasis on mental health

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, along with the multitude of mass shootings this country regularly experiences, prompted the “most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades,” as The New York Times called it. Yet, much of what’s in that law is actually about mental...
UVALDE, TX
