Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Promises $50 Off Selena Gomez’s Favorite Pans and More

You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. And there’s good news for home chefs who have been eyeing the Selena Gomez-approved kitchen essentials: the company’s Black Friday sale is well underway with deep discounts on everything, including the star’s colorful collection and the brand’s newest cookware in every colorway.

Through Nov. 28, Our Place’s holiday blowout promises up to 45 percent off cookware, tableware and bundles. Shoppers can get the Always Pan for $95 (reg. $145), the Mini Always Pan for $75 (reg. $115), the Cast Iron Always Pan for $105 (reg. $155), the Perfect Pot for $115 (reg. $165), the Mini Perfect Pot for $85 (reg. $125) and the new three-piece Ovenware Set for $146 (reg. $195).

The sale also includes sets such as the Home Cook Duo for $200 (reg. $310), the Mini Home Cook Duo for $155 (reg. $240), the Always Pan Duo for $170 (reg. $260), the It Takes Two Set that includes the nonstick and cast iron Always Pans for $200 (reg. $300) and the 10-piece Big Night In Set ($280, reg. $405).

You can also grab the company’s side bowls, main plates, side plates, drinking glasses, bowls and mugs for $22 to $56 (reg. $35 to $75) as well as the Everyday Chef’s Knife ($52, reg. $70), Serrated Slicing Knife ($45, reg. $60), Precise Paring Knife ($30, reg. $40) and the Knife Trio ($90, reg. $170).

Our Place Always Pan in Steam (reg. $145) $95

Stylish hosts (or those shopping for them) can also upgrade their dinnerware with the 10-piece Dinner at Selena’s collection for $169 (reg. $245), the 17-piece Dinner for 4 set ($259, reg. $365), the Tabletop Set ($107, reg. $145), the 20-piece Set the Table kit ($194, reg. $135) and the 12-piece Starter Set ($119, reg. $160).

Prices are also slashed on Our Place’s accessories, including the Wander Bowl ($30, reg. $40), Walnut Cutting Board ($60, reg. $85), the Fully Prepped Bundle ($150, reg. $265), the Flipping Platter ($37, reg. $50), the silicone Hot Grips set ($18, reg. $25), the Grill Press ($30, reg. $40), the Spruce Steamers ($22 to $33, reg. $30 to $45), the Fry Deck ($22, reg. $30), the beechwood spatulas and spoons sets ($11 each, reg. $15) and the Coconut Care Oil ($11, reg. $15). The four-piece Shabbat set (reg. $150) is also on sale for $112 and the three-piece Diwali Fry set is only $45 (reg. $60).

Spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen , the ‘grammable ceramic Always Pan has also been name-checked by Paris Hilton and Oprah Winfrey, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for college students and expert home chefs alike. And if you’ve been looking for an excuse to streamline your kitchen, now’s a good time to snap up the cult-favorite pan (which is now on sale for $116 ) and the rest of the direct-to-consumer cookware brand’s lineup during its summer sale.

We’re fans of the Always Pan’s nonstick and non-toxic ceramic coating (which makes for incredibly easy cleaning) and the stay-cool handle with a built-in spatula rest, which makes it easy to set down the accompanying wooden utensil while cooking. At 10 inches in diameter and 2.7 inches deep, we’ve found that the 2.6-quart pan has more than enough space to cook dishes for a family of four.

Our Place Host with the Most Bundle (reg. $175) $130 Buy now

We’ve found that the pan truly lives up to its “do-it-all” promise, as this editor’s family has preferred to use the easy-to-wash skillet and saucepan exclusively (instead of dirtying up to four separate pans) for whipping up meals like shakshuka, stir-fries and curries. And while we’ll admit that it hasn’t replaced our entire lineup of cookware, the pan certainly has made cooking feel less of a chore and streamlined the culinary process.

Other chef-minded touches include a lightweight design (the pan weighs just three pounds), a convenient pouring spout and an aluminum body that distributes heat quickly and evenly.

See our top picks from Our Place’s Fall Hard sale below, and shop everything through next Monday at Our Place’s website .

