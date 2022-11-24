ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Promises $50 Off Selena Gomez’s Favorite Pans and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qh6U2_0ghL8uIa00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. And there’s good news for home chefs who have been eyeing the Selena Gomez-approved kitchen essentials: the company’s Black Friday sale is well underway with deep discounts on everything, including the star’s colorful collection and the brand’s newest cookware in every colorway.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Through Nov. 28, Our Place’s holiday blowout promises up to 45 percent off cookware, tableware and bundles. Shoppers can get the Always Pan for $95 (reg. $145), the Mini Always Pan for $75 (reg. $115), the Cast Iron Always Pan for $105 (reg. $155), the Perfect Pot for $115 (reg. $165), the Mini Perfect Pot for $85 (reg. $125) and the new three-piece Ovenware Set for $146 (reg. $195).

Related: The Best Holiday Gifts for Every Type of Foodie

The sale also includes sets such as the Home Cook Duo for $200 (reg. $310), the Mini Home Cook Duo for $155 (reg. $240), the Always Pan Duo for $170 (reg. $260), the It Takes Two Set that includes the nonstick and cast iron Always Pans for $200 (reg. $300) and the 10-piece Big Night In Set ($280, reg. $405).

You can also grab the company’s side bowls, main plates, side plates, drinking glasses, bowls and mugs for $22 to $56 (reg. $35 to $75) as well as the Everyday Chef’s Knife ($52, reg. $70), Serrated Slicing Knife ($45, reg. $60), Precise Paring Knife ($30, reg. $40) and the Knife Trio ($90, reg. $170).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDtAL_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Always Pan in Steam (reg. $145) $95
Buy now

Stylish hosts (or those shopping for them) can also upgrade their dinnerware with the 10-piece Dinner at Selena’s collection for $169 (reg. $245), the 17-piece Dinner for 4 set ($259, reg. $365), the Tabletop Set ($107, reg. $145), the 20-piece Set the Table kit ($194, reg. $135) and the 12-piece Starter Set ($119, reg. $160).

Prices are also slashed on Our Place’s accessories, including the Wander Bowl ($30, reg. $40), Walnut Cutting Board ($60, reg. $85), the Fully Prepped Bundle ($150, reg. $265), the Flipping Platter ($37, reg. $50), the silicone Hot Grips set ($18, reg. $25), the Grill Press ($30, reg. $40), the Spruce Steamers ($22 to $33, reg. $30 to $45), the Fry Deck ($22, reg. $30), the beechwood spatulas and spoons sets ($11 each, reg. $15) and the Coconut Care Oil ($11, reg. $15). The four-piece Shabbat set (reg. $150) is also on sale for $112 and the three-piece Diwali Fry set is only $45 (reg. $60).

Spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen , the ‘grammable ceramic Always Pan has also been name-checked by Paris Hilton and Oprah Winfrey, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for college students and expert home chefs alike. And if you’ve been looking for an excuse to streamline your kitchen, now’s a good time to snap up the cult-favorite pan (which is now on sale for $116 ) and the rest of the direct-to-consumer cookware brand’s lineup during its summer sale.

We’re fans of the Always Pan’s nonstick and non-toxic ceramic coating (which makes for incredibly easy cleaning) and the stay-cool handle with a built-in spatula rest, which makes it easy to set down the accompanying wooden utensil while cooking. At 10 inches in diameter and 2.7 inches deep, we’ve found that the 2.6-quart pan has more than enough space to cook dishes for a family of four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DA0e_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Host with the Most Bundle (reg. $175) $130 Buy now

We’ve found that the pan truly lives up to its “do-it-all” promise, as this editor’s family has preferred to use the easy-to-wash skillet and saucepan exclusively (instead of dirtying up to four separate pans) for whipping up meals like shakshuka, stir-fries and curries. And while we’ll admit that it hasn’t replaced our entire lineup of cookware, the pan certainly has made cooking feel less of a chore and streamlined the culinary process.

Other chef-minded touches include a lightweight design (the pan weighs just three pounds), a convenient pouring spout and an aluminum body that distributes heat quickly and evenly.

See our top picks from Our Place’s Fall Hard sale below, and shop everything through next Monday at Our Place’s website .

The Best Our Place Deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Dinnerware and More

Our Place Home Cook Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4876RA_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Home Cook Duo (reg. $310) $200 Buy now

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qr3rC_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan (reg. $155) $116 Buy now

Our Place Perfect Pot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGkGu_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Perfect Pot (reg. $165) $123 Buy now

Our Place The Fully Prepped Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ril1r_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place The Fully Prepped Bundle (reg. $265) $150 Buy now

Our Place Knife Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mg4t_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Knife Trio (reg. $170) $127 Buy now

Our Place Container Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9nm0_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Container Collection (reg. $48) $65 Buy now

Our Place Daily Board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOqZY_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Daily Board (reg. $40) $30 Buy now

Our Place Big Night In Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005I8m_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Big Night In Set (reg. $405) $280 Buy now

Our Place Wander Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBkrH_0ghL8uIa00
Wander Bowl (reg. $40) $30 Buy now

Mini Always Pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Agf6_0ghL8uIa00
Mini Always Pan (reg. $115) $75 Buy now

Mini Home Cook Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQzME_0ghL8uIa00
Mini Home Cook Duo (reg. $240) $155 Buy now

Our Place Ovenware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DDXy_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Ovenware Set (reg. $195) $146 Buy now

Our Place Dinner at Selena’s Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwrDp_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Dinner at Selena's Set (reg. $245) $169 Buy now

Our Place It Takes Two Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSpr3_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place It Takes Two Set (reg. $300) $200 Buy now

Our Place Set the Table Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37maWB_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Set the Table Bundle (reg. $260) $194 Buy now

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRe84_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Walnut Cutting Board (reg. $95) $60 Buy now

Our Place Dinner for 4 Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Vaq_0ghL8uIa00
Our Place Dinner for 4 Bundle (reg. $365) $259 Buy now

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape in China

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.More from The Hollywood ReporterSuzanne Guèvremont Named National Film Board of Canada ChairIs Critical Coverage Hurting World Cup Ratings?'KPOP': New Musical Brings High-energy World of K-pop to Broadway The court said...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $50 During Zappos' Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for all of Kate’s looks and go-to accessories — she has worn a certain pair of chic sneakers over a dozen times since 2016. She first wore them for more casual events throughout the years, most recently rocking them in the summer of 2022 during the sailing events in Plymouth. Not only can you get these stylish shoes...
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
The Hollywood Reporter

Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: “She Defined a Decade”

Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals and Diane Warren were among the Hollywood notables remembering Irene Cara following the news of the Oscar-winning performer’s death at age 63. Cara began her career as a child singer and dancer before breaking out with the 1980 musical film Fame, in which she starred as Coco Hernandez and sang the title song and “Out Here on My Own,” which were both nominated for the original song Academy Award. She is also known for the hit tune “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which earned her an Oscar and a Grammy. Other...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, with the Dear Evan Hansen stars announcing the news on social media Friday. Platt posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to celebrate the engagement, adding the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.” The post includes images of the couple embracing, along with Galvin showing off his engagement ring. More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Bell on "Dream Come True" of Working With Ben Platt in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding''The People We Hate at the Wedding' Review: Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell Anchor Airy Family ComedyBen Platt on...
StyleCaster

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Has Over 53,000 Items on Sale—Including 40% Off Uggs & 30% Off Coach Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is even bigger today, and the deals truly rival that of last year (and even the retailer’s early deals that dropped weeks ago). Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on Black Friday savings this year, and today officially kicks things off. More deals will likely be added for Cyber Monday (Circle back around November 28, hint hint.) but until then, shoppers...
MONTANA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Would Want to Take His Place as Zorro

In the event of a Zorro reboot, Antonio Banderas knows exactly who he would want to take on the role: Tom Holland. In a recent interview promoting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas said without hesitation that he would want to hand the title over to Holland if there were to be a remake. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With Added Footage'Doctor Strange 2' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending 'Spider-Man' Spell “I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and...
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tracking for $150M-$170M Domestic Box Office Opening

The long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water should open to at least $150 million-$170 million when sailing into North American theaters on Dec. 16, according to early tracking. And those are conservative estimates. Directed by James Cameron,The Way of Water hits the big screen more 13 years after Avatar made history in becoming the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, a crown it still wears today with more than $2.92 billion in ticket sales, counting re-releases and not adjusted for inflation. That includes a domestic tally of $785.2 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Says 'I,...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Black Friday sales promise up to 70% off on travel essentials, including the best carry-ons, office-ready backpacks, toiletry bags, laptop carryalls and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Sale During Black FridayThe Best Black...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy