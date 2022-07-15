ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC deletes tweet of Walker Hayes' new song after getting ratioed by college football fans

By Matt Scalici
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bitRG_0ghL5WqX00

If you watched even one college football game in 2021, odds are very good that you were exposed to Walker Hayes’ smash hit ode to fast-casual dining, “Fancy Like”. First, let me say, I’m sorry that happened to you. This is a safe space where we can all heal together.

Secondly, we had to know that a follow-up was coming this football season because anything that works once is going to be tried again and again until it stops working. That follow-up is here and college football fans are already, uh, healthily expressing their feelings about it.

Hayes’ new song “Y’all Life” was shared by the SEC’s official Twitter account on Friday — a tweet that was deleted not long after getting severely ratioed — and College Football Twitter very quickly responded in the way any cornered animal that feels threatened would respond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKoX5_0ghL5WqX00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame wants $75 million in media rights fees to stay independent

For over 30 years, Notre Dame and NBC have gone together like peanut butter and jelly. Now, the future of the Irish’s independence might depend on the arrangement between the two sides. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports is reporting that Notre Dame is seeking at least $75 million in its next media rights deal with its longtime broadcast partner. Notre Dame currently earns $22 million every year under its current deal, which expires in 2025.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Walker Hayes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what NFL executives said about Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. in ESPN offensive tackle rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to come to an agreement with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on a long-term contract extension despite making a significant offer. Some believe that it was a mistake to not get a long-term deal done, while others believe that Kansas City dodged a bullet. In ESPN’s recent survey of 50 NFL executives, coaches and players regarding the NFL’s top-10 offensive tackles, you tend to get an understanding of why the latter opinion is so prevalent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Season#American Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy