SEC deletes tweet of Walker Hayes' new song after getting ratioed by college football fans

If you watched even one college football game in 2021, odds are very good that you were exposed to Walker Hayes’ smash hit ode to fast-casual dining, “Fancy Like”. First, let me say, I’m sorry that happened to you. This is a safe space where we can all heal together.

Secondly, we had to know that a follow-up was coming this football season because anything that works once is going to be tried again and again until it stops working. That follow-up is here and college football fans are already, uh, healthily expressing their feelings about it.

Hayes’ new song “Y’all Life” was shared by the SEC’s official Twitter account on Friday — a tweet that was deleted not long after getting severely ratioed — and College Football Twitter very quickly responded in the way any cornered animal that feels threatened would respond.