COFIRMED! Monkeypox in Taylor County

ABILENE- Taylor County has their first confirmed case of monkeypox.

According to the Abilene, the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is investigating their first case of monkeypox. As of right now, they do not believe it is a risk to the public.

There have been 20 confirmed monkeypox cases in the state of Texas and the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, has said it is rare. The monkeypox virus closely related to smallpox and is rarely fatal.

Monkeypox is spread through contacting bodily fluids, lesions, and sharing contaminated items like a bed or flatware.

Symptoms include rashes that may present themselves like pimples or blisters, fever, chills and exhaustion, body aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Should someone have monkeypox, seek medical attention.

While monkeypox has been confirmed in Taylor County, Sandra Villarreal with the San Angelo Health Department has denied any cases are in Tom Green County.

Villarreal said in an email to San Angelo LIVE! reporters, “No, there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tom Green County as of today.”.