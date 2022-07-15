Face The Nation: Rising COVID Cases & Combating Inflation

Another day of summer heat is expected across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re anticipating the hottest day of the summer so far, and the hottest day in the last decade with afternoon highs nearing 108 in the Tulsa metro. Dew points should mixdown some during the afternoon, but the current projection should still offer heat index values a few degrees above these exceptionally high afternoon temps. Excessive heat warnings will be in place for most of the state today and tomorrow. This hot weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. This pattern, however, does not exempt us from experiencing a few isolated to scattered storms over the next few days, but the probability will remain low for most locations.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO