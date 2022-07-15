ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Face The Nation: Rising COVID Cases & Combating Inflation

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Inflation hit a 40-year record in June with consumer...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Tulsa Cooling Station Preparing For Record Attendance As Heat Intensifies

Organizers with one of Tulsa’s cooling stations are expecting to see record numbers of people coming through as a heat wave continues to impact the area. Most of the people who stop in are homeless, which is often a vulnerable community during extreme weather events. The John 3:16 Mission...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma could mask again amid COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Black Tulsa Business Leader and Husband Dead

Heads up Oklahoma! There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday!. Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.
KFOR

1 dead in gunfire near popular Tulsa spot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe...
TULSA, OK
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

EMSA Warns People To Stay Inside During Dangerous Heat

It’s dangerously hot and our Oklahoma Weather Experts say it’s only going to get hotter. EMSA is warning people to stay inside if they can to avoid the extreme heat. Monday is the 18th day of the Heat Alert issued by EMSA, and paramedics tell News On 6 that more than 50 people have gone to the hospital because the extreme heat made them sick.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drum Corps International members rehearse in dangerous heat ahead of anticipated performance

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday night, Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium will host nine elite drum corps competing in the Drum Corps International (DCI) Summer Tour. This week’s performance sets the stage for the 2022 World Championship Final scheduled in Indianapolis next month. Tuesday’s performance marks the first time that full competitions have been held since 2019, before the pandemic.
Margaret Brennan
News On 6

Son Of Tulsa Race Massacre Eyewitness Holds Book Signing

An eyewitness account of the Tulsa Race Massacre that took decades to get published will now have a book signing event. William "Choc" Phillips originally wrote "Murder In The Streets" in the 60s as he describes what he saw as a 19-year-old Choctaw resident, but was not published until October of 2021.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

North Tulsa Community Construction School Students Begin Work On 1st Home

North Tulsa Community Construction School students celebrated starting work on their first home this weekend. Seven students graduated from the program after three months of in-class instruction. The students can now move on to construction and build their first house. Program leaders say the program helps students learn lifelong skills...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Skyrocketing Temperatures Bring Heat Warnings Across The State

Another day of summer heat is expected across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re anticipating the hottest day of the summer so far, and the hottest day in the last decade with afternoon highs nearing 108 in the Tulsa metro. Dew points should mixdown some during the afternoon, but the current projection should still offer heat index values a few degrees above these exceptionally high afternoon temps. Excessive heat warnings will be in place for most of the state today and tomorrow. This hot weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. This pattern, however, does not exempt us from experiencing a few isolated to scattered storms over the next few days, but the probability will remain low for most locations.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

'Affair Of The Heart' Underway At Tulsa's Expo Square

One of Green Country's premiere summer shopping events is underway in Tulsa this weekend. Braum's Affair of the Heart is in Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney was at the event and shared an inside look,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Trip Advisor Names Oklahoma Aquarium In Top 10% Of Attractions Worldwide

The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is listed as one of the top attractions in the world. The travel review site Trip Advisor ranks it among top 10 percent of destinations. Rankings are based on consistently positive reviews and ratings. There’s always something going on at the aquarium. This month, it’s "Sharklahoma."
JENKS, OK
travelawaits.com

13 Amazing Experiences In Charming Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Have you ever been to a small town that is just charming? A town where you feel welcome, and everyone is friendly? That’s what Pawhuska, Oklahoma is like. This small town in the Osage Nation has so much to offer visitors, from unique experiences to incredible scenery and some fun shopping. If you’re looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination with plenty of charm, Pawhuska is worth checking out!
PAWHUSKA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify victim from downtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman that was killed in a shooting that happened at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. TPD has identified the 18-year-old as Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo arrived by private car to a hospital in Tulsa shortly after...
TULSA, OK

Community Policy