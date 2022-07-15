Man fatally shot by Denver police during domestic violence call

A man was shot and killed by Denver officers on Friday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of 51st Avenue around noon after reports of a domestic violence incident in progress, Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters during an afternoon press conference.

Thomas said officers forced their way into the residence and confronted the man who "had control" of a female victim who had been stabbed before police arrived.

The officers attempted to deescalate the situation but the man continued assaulting the victim, Thomas said.

An officer then fired their weapon, striking the victim who fell to the ground. Thomas said the officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

He will be identified at a later time by the medical examiner's office.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Denver Health where she is in stable condition, Thomas said.

A child was also removed from the residence and was unharmed.

Thomas did not know the relationships between the victim and suspect.

Friday's fatal shooting is the second one involving the Denver Police Department this week.

Another man was fatally wounded by officers during a shootout in the Globeville neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.