The PLEASE Foundation--an Impactful Foundation in New Orleans. The PLEASE Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that contributes scholarships, leadership training, and counsel to at-risk students in New Orleans. With the assistance of PLEASE, at-risk students have the tools essential for their success in college preparatory high school. PLEASE's endmost purpose is for every student to be accepted into college. From the years 2014-2021, 100% of PLEASE's high school graduates were accepted into college.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO