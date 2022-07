Charles A. Dunn, 88 of Aledo, formerly of Eliza, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 21, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Eliza Community Church or Beacon of Hope Hospice. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

ALEDO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO