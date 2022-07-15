ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Celtics players have stood out in Las Vegas Summer League play

By Alex Reed
 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Las Vegas Summer League

Boston Celtics most recently rout the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-91, to move to 3-1. Besides their aspirations of making the Summer League Championship, the Celtics are looking for growth from a collection of fringe NBA prospects and a few signed players.

Three such prospects have stood out: combo guard JD Davison, big man Mfiondu Kabengele and forward Justin Jackson. All showed what they can add to the 2022 Eastern Conference champions.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

JD Davison

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into this game, Davison struggled offensively. He wasn’t shooting well from 3 and wasn’t effective in the paint. The former Alabama player had been effective facilitating, however, and filled the stat sheet in nearly every way possible against Memphis, getting blocks and steals and running the show offensively.

He finished with 28 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds. He added three steals and a block. Davison shot well from 3-point range and was efficient in the pick and roll, looking comfortable for a late second-round pick. He has a chance to make the regular roster and was very good for the Celtics.

Mfiondu Kabengele

AP Photo/John Locher

Kabengele had a great game against the Golden State Warriors, dominating inside and on the glass. He showcased his shot-blocking and ability to shoot 3s. In the game against the Grizzlies, though, he struggled scoring and wasn’t as engaged on that end.

The Canadian big man still found a way to affect the game in different ways. His rim protection throughout summer league has been one of his most notable attributes. With the Celtics trading away the bottom of the bench, Kabengele would be a great fit though he would benefit from playing in the G League to polish his game. He would be a great backup for Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

Justin Jackson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is another guy who didn’t have the best game against the Griz. Despite shooting 2-for-10 from 3, he still found ways to affect the game. The former UNC player shot the ball well inside the arc and created well off drives. Against the Warriors, he scored 24 points and hit 5 treys, so he can definitely shoot.

Jackson could make a fine addition to the roster as a scorer off the bench, but he needs to work on defense and become more consistent as a player. With multiple slots open, he would be a great fit. The fact he also has NBA experience makes him a perfect guy to bring into the squad and could even become another Derrick White.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

