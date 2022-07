Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa has been keeping his social media followers informed and up to date about his vacation. Well, all good things must come to an end. Schirripa offered up a recap of his vacation time with his family. As you can tell, he was having a good time…and so was Willie Boy, his dog. It’s about time for him to get back to work anyway. Season 13 of the CBS TV drama will be popping up this fall. It will be a busy one for his character, Anthony Abetemarco. We’ll mention that a little more in a minute. Right now, though, let’s feast our eyes on all the good times Schirripa had on his vacation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO