Ice cream is definitely one of the world's most favorite sweets - from kids to adults, everyone loves it! It is a perfect sweet delight to chill us out during the hot summer days. To make ice cream suitable for everyone, here is an easy vegan recipe for ice cream you can make and enjoy at home. Here is what you'll need: Ingredients: 1 tablespoon vanilla extract with alcohol 14 oz. vegan sweetened condensed milk 500g of coconut cream fresh fruit (different types of berries, cherries…) How to: Step 1: Chill the coconut cream in the fridge for 8 hours. Step 2: Mix vanilla...

RECIPES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO