World Athletics Championships 2022: GB & NI fail to qualify in 4x400m mixed relay heat

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Team GB and Northern Ireland fail to qualify for the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
State
Oregon State
BBC

Batten disease 'one of the worst in the world'

In many ways, Isaac Tilley is like lots of boys his age. The six-year-old loves playing outside, football and rollercoasters. But in other ways he is very different. Last summer, after testing following two years of mystifying seizures, his parents were told he had Batten disease - one of the symptoms of which is childhood dementia.
BBC

Bear photography takes great-grandmother round the world

When Jenny Hibbert turned to photography as a distraction during her difficult divorce, little did she know it would take her around the globe and bring her face to face with some of the world's largest predators. The great-grandmother, 70, has visited Mongolia, where she walked up to 19 miles...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rail 'do not travel' warning in extreme heat zone

Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed after Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning on what is set to be the hottest day on record. Network Rail scrapped most journeys through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No...
TRAFFIC

