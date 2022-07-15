World Athletics Championships 2022: GB & NI fail to qualify in 4x400m mixed relay heat

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is amazing. The 100m is arguably the most difficult event to repeat as champion, and she's done it five times. Her longevity is extremely...
Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
July 18 (Reuters) - Once a rare occurrence, extreme fires are now becoming more frequent and last longer worldwide, fuelled at least in part by climate change, which exacerbate fires' scale and intensity, even in winter.
In many ways, Isaac Tilley is like lots of boys his age. The six-year-old loves playing outside, football and rollercoasters. But in other ways he is very different. Last summer, after testing following two years of mystifying seizures, his parents were told he had Batten disease - one of the symptoms of which is childhood dementia.
When Jenny Hibbert turned to photography as a distraction during her difficult divorce, little did she know it would take her around the globe and bring her face to face with some of the world's largest predators. The great-grandmother, 70, has visited Mongolia, where she walked up to 19 miles...
Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed after Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning on what is set to be the hottest day on record. Network Rail scrapped most journeys through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No...
