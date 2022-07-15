ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

People in Kalamazoo and four other Michigan counties should mask up, the CDC says

By WMUK
wmuk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 transmission is now high enough in Gogebic, Iron, Delta and Kalamazoo Counties that people there should wear a...

www.wmuk.org

Comments / 129

Dennis Barlow
3d ago

Never again! They've lied and continue to lie and they aren't in charge. We The People are! Everyone, refuse to mask up and return to government slavery!!!

Reply(11)
96
Pamela Haines
3d ago

The CDC is compromised. They instill fear. There is no virus; it's never been isolated. Take care of your amazing God-given immune system and it will take care of you 😁.

Reply(4)
44
BirdSong
3d ago

Ha! Absolutely not! Aside from having to wear one in medical clinics or to visit my Mom at her nursing facility, I'm done with them!

Reply(3)
30
 

