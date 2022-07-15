ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Want to Market Like Beyoncé? Do These 5 Things

By Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D.
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4u9s_0ghKf6L800

I'm a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. Not in the creepy, swarming all over the interwebs attacking Beyoncé-haters kind of way. But the type that not only enjoys the vibe of her music, but also admires her business-savvy and brilliant marketing strategies. So as you might imagine, news of her latest album release was a pretty big deal for me. In true Beyoncé form, her latest new album announcement was nothing short of marketing genius.

If you want to market yourself, your brand or your business like Beyoncé, do these five things.

1. Create consistent quality content

The truth of the matter is, at this stage in her career, Beyoncé could announce the release of a rock and people would line up to buy it. But that's because since the late '90s, she has consistently produced quality work, despite making several shifts in her career and her life.

From girl group success to solo artist, marriage, motherhood, marriage crisis and more motherhood to multiple world tours and even a movie career, Beyoncé has consistently been on the scene now for well over two decades. No matter the longevity of your business, it's the lesson of consistency that is a key element of the marketing process that you must not overlook.

Consistency breeds mastery. It also keeps you forefront of mind in the eyes of the consumer. And with consistent quality content, you'll eventually build your own fan base — maybe not as enthusiastic as the Beyhive — but your tribe will be watching, waiting and on the edge of their seats, anticipating your next thing. When you've poured into them consistently, they will be more than willing to buy.

2. Carve your own path

With Beyoncé's latest announcement comes the ability to buy her new album in the form of a CD. Yes, it's 2022 and she's selling CDs. I don't remember the last time I listened to CD, much less purchased one — but like countless others, I preordered mine immediately. And this is just the latest example of the genius she brings to her marketing efforts. She is the personification of the marketing tactic of zigging when everyone else is zagging. The absolute worst thing you can do for your business is to do the 5,011th version of the same thing everyone else is doing. How can you be different? What about your approach is unique? What can you think of that goes directly counter to the norm in your space? The greater you can move in the direction of uniqueness, the more you'll be able to set yourself up for game-changing marketing success.

3. Build anticipation

Even though Beyoncé announced her upcoming album on June 16, the actual release date is July 29. This allows for a full six weeks of pre-promotion (and presales) before the album is actually available. One of the biggest rookie mistakes I see entrepreneurs make is not understanding that marketing takes time. From planning a book release to filling a live event, or anything in between, the key lesson here is while there are a lot of things you can do at the last minute in your business (if you absolutely had to), marketing is not one of them. Building in a proper amount of pre-promotion time is essential for success.

4. Market holistically

While most of us know intuitively that It's never wise to put all our eggs in one basket most entrepreneurs only feel comfortable marketing in one way. At this moment, notice that you can barely be anywhere without seeing something about Beyoncé's latest musical endeavor.

Though her initial announcement occurred on social media via a tweet from her husband's Jay Z's music streaming company, this "news" is also making the news. It's been covered widely on television, radio, newspapers and magazines — including a perfectly timed release of a British Vogue cover. Marketing broadly in this way not only magnifies the reach of the brand it's also free. Now, of course, the cost may not be a concern for Beyoncé, but for most business owners struggling to keep up with the rising cost of social media ads and most other things these days, understanding how to maximize organic marketing strategies, including the use of traditional media, is a must.

5. Incentivize multiple purchases

My girl is selling boxes. Boxes, y'all. Full of things you can't see! But people like me are buying them anyway. In yet another genius marketing tactic, Beyoncé is pre-selling four different box sets for her new project. Generally, purchasers know they'll receive a T-shirt, the aforementioned CD and a booklet, but they have no idea what any of these items look like. Each set is distinguishable only by the pose number to which each is assigned. Four poses are available and, conveniently, each purchaser is limited to four purchases. The true Beyhive enthusiast will probably purchase one of each pose. What can you learn from this? Think of ways you can incentivize multiple purchases of the same or similar product or service. Why stop at one sale from each customer or client when you can get two, three, four or even more?

While most will not know what it's like to be a worldwide music superstar, every entrepreneur can take advantage of at least one of the lessons that Beyoncé provides in this, the latest way she's changed the marketing game.

Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Looking To Countersue Twitter To Cancel Take-Private Deal: Report

Fresh off his Greece vacation, Elon Musk is reportedly getting ready to fire his next salvo in the Twtitter, Inc. TWTR takeover saga. What Happened: Musk is mulling filing a counter-lawsuit against Twitter in the coming days, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to the case. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO and Twitter are locked in a legal battle over the former's decision to pull out of the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Television
Entrepreneur

Is Rebranding the Right Move for Your Company? Here's How I Knew It Was Time

Nike, McDonald's, Uber, Netflix: These companies operate in wildly different industries, but they're all similar in that they've gone through a significant rebrand at some point. This type of transformation may eventually become necessary in your own business, simply because market demands are so fluid. But there are nuances to consider in how and when to rebrand, such as how competitive your market is. Even big brands, such as Capital One, Weight Watchers and Sears have suffered big rebranding failures.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

You've Been Upgraded: A Simple Story That Helped Me Build Resilience

"You've been upgraded" are the words everyone wants to hear; that special feeling that comes along with an unexpected moment of kismet, like finding a forgotten 20 dollar bill in your pocket or hitting every green light when you're running late. For me, those words came at a moment of pure exhaustion — mentally, emotionally and financially — as I grappled with the future of my company while waiting to board an 11-hour flight home from Los Angeles to Helsinki. What I didn't know then was how the occurrences of this flight would change me forever.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entrepreneur

Why Transit Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Is Here to Stay

Conventional forms of advertising — print, radio and television — are no longer the most effective channels of communication. Historically, mass advertising supposedly worked, perhaps because we didn't know any better. But in this digital age, personalization and targeting are the only things that matter. They are also the key pillars used to determine the success of any marketing campaign.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

'Gremlins' Director Alleges Baby Yoda Is 'Completely Stolen' and 'Shamelessly' Copied. Here's How the Beloved Creatures Actually Compare.

Not everyone is happy about Baby Yoda's debut in Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian. Filmmaker Joe Dante, whose 1984 and 1990 horror-comedy Gremlins movies popularized the eponymous creatures, recently told the San Francisco Chronicle (via IndieWire) that Baby Yoda is an unoriginal dupe of the Gremlins star known as Gizmo.
MOVIES
Entrepreneur

Why Mindfulness Might Be Spoiling Your Success

For entrepreneurial people, mindfulness has likely taken on a whole new meaning during these past few years. Likely, pre-pandemic, mindfulness was not something we made time for that often, if at all. With the adversity of the world taking its toll on the mental health of just about everyone, mindfulness has offered periods of much-needed respite through times of hardship.
YOGA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy