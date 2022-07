We're always hunting for the best new shows to watch, and one of the easiest places to look is Netflix's list of their most-watched titles. And while Stranger Things has been dominating for weeks, alongside other hits like the reality survival show Alone and returning favorites like The Umbrella Academy, there's a new show that's taken the top spot. Resident Evil—which is adapted from the video game of the same name and the popular film series that was released in the early 2000s—is now the #1 show on the streaming site's list of most-watched series (oh, and did we mention it only came out three days ago?)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO