Rocky Mount, VA

Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Dino Festival returns to Virginia Museum of Natural History

MARTINSVILLE — Some treasures hidden under the earth for many millions of years will be shown to the public for the first time Friday and Saturday. Never before publicly seen dinosaur fossils will be on exhibit at this year’s Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Sunday crash results in fatality

A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality, according to a Virginia State Police new release. The crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

