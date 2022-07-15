What Bear Market? CryptoPunk Sells for $3.3 Million

In the last few months, the Bitcoin price took a good beating, bringing critics of cryptocurrencies out of the closet and scaring small investors. Given the current macroeconomic scenario, it’s expected that risky assets underperform, which we can see in indexes such as S&P500 and NASDAQ. Stocks from the technology sector plummeting, inflation reaching historic levels and rate hikes meeting after meeting.
For the month of June 2022, the long-awaited US Consumer Price Index numbers are finally made public. According to the statistics, the CPI is estimated to be 9.1%. One of the biggest inflation rates in the last 40 years of US history may be seen around this time. Inflation data...
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
In a recent Twitter thread, Raoul Pal, CEO at Real Vision, claims that the cryptocurrency market has "probably" reached the bottom. The prominent analyst told his more than 966,000 Twitter followers that that macro turn was "very close." Pal predicts that the bond yields have already topped. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was a hair's breadth away from reaching the 3.5% mark in early June.
According to the crypto statistics portal WhaleStats, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surpassed the Silverway (SLV) token as the biggest holding among the top 500 Ethereum whales. SHIB remains the largest asset held by whales besides ETH itself. The average position size of the Shiba Inu token is 495.2 billion SHIB or $5.5 million among the top 100 ETH holders. Even though the size of their SHIB position is 53 times smaller than their ETH position, it is still more than their holding of USDC Stablecoin, which is almost $2 million.
The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...
Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer and one of the main actors of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project, recently addressed Bloomberg Business with a request to stop referring to Litecoin (LTC) as the third option after Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherium (ETH) when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Litecoin did not stand aside and responded to Kusama's mockery with a remark that LTC should be the first on the list.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, experienced a major rally on Saturday, soaring by more than 15%. The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $1,422, the highest level since June 13. Roughly $196.72 million worth of Ethereum short positions has been liquidated over the past 24 hours due to the big price...
In a recent tweet, David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, says that opting for a stake in the company instead of XRP was "probably" a "pretty big" mistake. Ripple founders Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and Chris Larsen together received 20 billion XRP. Schwartz took a 2% stake...
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Multiplayer browser for Collaboration - Stack, is planning to sell lifetime licenses of its subscription as Non-fungible tokens. With this Stack is becoming one of the first SaaS tools that is selling access to its premium version as the primary utility of an NFT. Stack is...
XRP community is now free of "burden of McCaleb" Well-known XRP enthusiast and founder of XRParcade, Leonidas, estimated that Jed McCaleb made $3.09 billion and 708 BTC from the sale of his position. Significantly, most of the sales, 80% or $2.56 billion, came after the SEC filed its case against Ripple.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of JustGPU.com, a new research and e-commerce site fully dedicated to graphics cards to help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005260/en/ Jeremy Threat of Newegg begins his graphics card research on JustGPU.com, a new Newegg website intended to help customers evaluate and understand GPU options for their gaming PC builds. (Photo: Business Wire)
