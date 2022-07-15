ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bear Market? CryptoPunk Sells for $3.3 Million

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA non-fungible token from the CryptoPunk collection has sold for a staggering 2,691 ETH ($3.3 million), defying the bear market. This has...

Comments / 0

Has Bitcoin Reached the Bottom?

In the last few months, the Bitcoin price took a good beating, bringing critics of cryptocurrencies out of the closet and scaring small investors. Given the current macroeconomic scenario, it’s expected that risky assets underperform, which we can see in indexes such as S&P500 and NASDAQ. Stocks from the technology sector plummeting, inflation reaching historic levels and rate hikes meeting after meeting.
Ethereum Needs Only 20% to Return Back to ATH Numbers, But There's Catch

Is Crypto Low In? Crypto Analyst Shares His Take

In a recent Twitter thread, Raoul Pal, CEO at Real Vision, claims that the cryptocurrency market has "probably" reached the bottom. The prominent analyst told his more than 966,000 Twitter followers that that macro turn was "very close." Pal predicts that the bond yields have already topped. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was a hair's breadth away from reaching the 3.5% mark in early June.
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Holders Can Now Enjoy Luxury Yacht Services with Their Cryptos

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rallies for Mind-blowing 30% Ahead of Merge Update on Ethereum

Ripple Co-Founder Jed McCaleb Made U-Turn on Selling His Last 5 Million XRP; Here's Why

Bitcoin Saw Largest Transfer Volumes on These Two Events: Implications

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comes Back as Biggest Holding Among ETH Whales

According to the crypto statistics portal WhaleStats, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surpassed the Silverway (SLV) token as the biggest holding among the top 500 Ethereum whales. SHIB remains the largest asset held by whales besides ETH itself. The average position size of the Shiba Inu token is 495.2 billion SHIB or $5.5 million among the top 100 ETH holders. Even though the size of their SHIB position is 53 times smaller than their ETH position, it is still more than their holding of USDC Stablecoin, which is almost $2 million.
Shiba Inu's Governance Token BONE Nears Key Milestone; SHIB Price Up 5%

Shiba Inu Major Developer Trolls LTC, Litecoin Responds

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer and one of the main actors of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project, recently addressed Bloomberg Business with a request to stop referring to Litecoin (LTC) as the third option after Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherium (ETH) when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Litecoin did not stand aside and responded to Kusama's mockery with a remark that LTC should be the first on the list.
Here’s Why Ethereum Recently Reclaimed $1,400 Level

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, experienced a major rally on Saturday, soaring by more than 15%. The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $1,422, the highest level since June 13. Roughly $196.72 million worth of Ethereum short positions has been liquidated over the past 24 hours due to the big price...
"Big Mistake": Ripple CTO Regrets Choosing Company's Stock Instead of XRP

In a recent tweet, David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, says that opting for a stake in the company instead of XRP was "probably" a "pretty big" mistake. Ripple founders Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and Chris Larsen together received 20 billion XRP. Schwartz took a 2% stake...
Multiplayer Browser - Stack Announces Selling Lifetime Licenses as NFTs

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Multiplayer browser for Collaboration - Stack, is planning to sell lifetime licenses of its subscription as Non-fungible tokens. With this Stack is becoming one of the first SaaS tools that is selling access to its premium version as the primary utility of an NFT. Stack is...
Lido DAO Rallied for 150% in Last 7 Days; Here Are Potential Reasons

Newegg Launches JustGPU.com as Dedicated Online Shopping Resource for Graphics Cards

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of JustGPU.com, a new research and e-commerce site fully dedicated to graphics cards to help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005260/en/ Jeremy Threat of Newegg begins his graphics card research on JustGPU.com, a new Newegg website intended to help customers evaluate and understand GPU options for their gaming PC builds. (Photo: Business Wire)
