RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Last month on June 2nd marked the anniversary of a sad day for not only residents of Smyrna, but also for the Blue Angels. On that day 6-years ago, U.S. Marine Corps Captain Jeff Kuss was flying Blue Angel #6 in preparation for the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed. The crash was blamed on a factor of speed and altitude when he attempted to perform what is called a "Split S" maneuver. Kuss died in the tragic accident, just 2-days before the air show was scheduled to take place at the Smyrna airport in 2016.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO