Las Vegas, NV

VNest IPTV Faces US Piracy Lawsuit After Failing to Cease-and-Desist

By Andy Maxwell
TorrentFreak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas company and its owner have been named in a DISH Network lawsuit targeting pirate IPTV service VNest TV. DISH says the service offered more than 5,000 channels including some obtained from its satellite feeds and others from Sling TV's online broadcasts. DISH believes VNest TV obtained channels from...

torrentfreak.com

