ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves to medium COVID-19 community level

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnKJk_0ghKTVrI00
Zara Barker

Editor's note: The story was updated to show the days new cases were reported.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 54 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Friday. The county reported 49 cases on Wednesday and the rest were reported in June and July.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 29 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are seven patients in the ICU and two patients are on a ventilator.

Additionally, 48,470 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIcXz_0ghKTVrI00
Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

Boone County is reported to have a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). This comes after several weeks when the community level was considered high.

Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the yellow (medium) level:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask on public transportation.
  • You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link.

Cole County reports seven new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases on Friday. The county reported one new case on Wednesday and six new cases on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hO3HW_0ghKTVrI00
Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 46,756 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a medium COVID-19 community level.

State of Missouri reports over 13,000 new COVID cases

The state of Missouri is reporting 13,717 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 7 through Wednesday.

The state reported 920 patient hospitalizations and 107 patients in the ICU for the week of July 13.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 9.6% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County. The central region is the only region in Missouri with a low COVID-19 community level.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 13% in the region; the county is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 15.5% in that region and the region is considered to be in the high COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, there are 28 communities, including Chariton County, that are considered to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 39 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Cooper, Howard, Cole, Maries, Pettis and Randolph County. The rest are considered in the low level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past week.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of June 26, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 3% of cases, the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 24.2% of cases, BA.4 is 24.2% and the BA.5 lineage as 48.5% of case.

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question.  The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the […] The post Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
Gasconade, MO
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Boone County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
KMZU

Triple fatality in Boone County accident

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Boone County accident early Saturday morning proves fatal for all involved. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the incident occurred at approximately 2:01 a.m., on 22 Highway, west of Route Y. A Laddonia resident, 38-year-old Amy Henrichsen, failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline while traveling westbound. An eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy, of Fulton, was struck as a result.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Icu
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Black farmers say their agrarian heritage isn't lost but needs support

As Edward Linzie sees it, there’s no separating farming from Black history. A native Boone County resident and a third-generation farmer, Linzie splits his time between his full-time job working for a lawn care service and his true passion, his farm. To Linzie, farming is something not just integral to him, but to the African American experience as a whole.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Go COMO transit expanding gold route beginning Aug. 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Effective Aug. 1, Go COMO transit will provide service to 10 new bus stops on the gold route, giving riders increased access to Columbia. The gold route, which currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station and travels west along the Worley Street corridor, will now also head north toward Parkade Plaza. In doing so, it will stop at two new stops along North Garth Avenue, four new stops on the Business Loop and four new stops on West Sexton Road.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 18-24

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 18 – 24. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The spelling of a crash victims name has been corrected. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of two of the three victims who died in early Saturday morning in a crash in Boone County on Highway 22 and Highway Y. MSHP says 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Murphy of Fulton and The post MSHP releases two of the three victims names in deadly Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Missouri man arrested after pursuit in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man has been arrested following a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County. A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a van near Mayetta on Saturday morning at 2:15 a.m. The driver fled the scene and headed north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy