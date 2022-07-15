Alaska will elect its first candidate using ranked choice voting on Aug. 16
By Kim Jarrett
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 days ago
(The Center Square) — Alaska voters will face a full slate of candidates in the Aug. 16 primaries and will also decide who will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for the rest of 2022. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans, and Democrat...
