Douglas County, NV

Subject of woman overboard call found safe at home

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

A 911 call reporting a woman had gone overboard from a Lake Tahoe pontoon boat on Thursday was confirmed to be unfounded after deputies found her taking a nap at her house. Douglas County Dispatch received a call at around 6:30 p.m. from the operator of the boat reporting his wife...

www.recordcourier.com

KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Incline Village as suspects in vehicle burglaries

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people have been arrested in North Lake Tahoe in connection with vehicle burglaries, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Victor Williams, 45, Althea Boudreau, 38, and Gabriel Cosentino, 35, were booked on charges that included possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a forgery, possession of stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000 and a drug trafficking charge.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Illegal fireworks to blame for brush fire Near Los Altos Parkway

------------------- Original Story from July 16, 2022:. Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks. Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded...
SPARKS, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee Pioneer Albert Johnson

The names are common in California and reflect the rich ethnic and cultural diversity of immigrants beginning with the state’s Gold Rush era: China Cove on Donner Lake and Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County, Negro Bar (to be renamed Black Miners’ Bar) on the American River and Negro Run Ravine in Plumas County, Chino Creek (mixed race Amerindian and African ancestry) in Butte County.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

7 Arrested, Including 6 Grocery Store Employees, After Large Shoplifting Bust Near Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store. Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby. A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says. As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say. All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
activenorcal.com

VIDEO: Hiker Captures the Moment a Lightning Strike Starts a Wildfire in the Sierra

A hiker witnessed a rare scene when a bolt of lightning hit the Sierra, causing an immediate wildfire. He even captured the entire event on video. Dan Cutter was hiking to the top of Mount Rose on the eastern side of Lake Tahoe when he was able to capture video (above) of a lightning strike hitting the ground. Immediately after the strike, smoke began to rise from the area and a fire helicopter started patrolling the area quickly afterwards. The video shows how wildfire can start at any moment in the mountains of Northern California.
ENVIRONMENT
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s Fragile Beauty: The 5 greatest threats to Tahoe

Tahoe is majestic and awe inspiring with its jagged mountain peaks, thick forests, swift-running rivers and hundreds of glacial and alpine lakes. Winters can be harsh. Spring yields to a wondrous array of wildflowers and new growth and during brief summer months, wildlife and plants thrive. As a destination with...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Record-Courier

The July 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Bently Family sold 246 acres in the Kerman Tract to an Incline Village based company for $3.25 million on July 5. Located across the northern reach of Heybourne Road from the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant the property is where the plant’s treated wastewater goes.
GENOA, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Locks to Lake: South Tahoe family expands Imagine brand

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — 2022 is a year filled with milestones for one South Lake Tahoe family. Sean and Amanda Burroughs, owners of Imagine Salon, this year have celebrated their daughter’s 16th birthday, 20 years of marriage and 10 years in business. To celebrate their success the couple has expanded their brand to the waters of Lake Tahoe with a charter boat, Imagine Charters.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Home Security System Captures Bear Roaming Reno Front Yard

A home security system captured a bear roaming in a front yard near Bishop Manogue High School Friday morning. Pete Sapico, who shared the video with us, says he believes the same bear knocked down his garbage bin a few hours earlier. There are some things you can do to...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Off-Duty Firefighter Pulls Unconscious Man From Burning SUV Along I-80 In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An off-duty El Dorado County fire captain is being credited with saving a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle. “It was absolutely the right place at the right time,” said Capt. Jacob Poganski with the El Dorado County Fire Department. Jacob Poganski was driving home from dinner with his wife last Sunday night along Interstate 80 near Antelope Road in Sacramento C (credit: Christy Poganski) ounty when they saw that a Ford Explorer SUV had just crashed into the center divider. “We knew that it could be a life-threatening situation,” said Poganski. The impact was so severe that it bent...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Reno Fire crews knock down structure fire near Panther Valley

Crews with the Reno Fire Department knocked down a structure fire near Panther Valley Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 1400 block of Hagar Road. An official with the Fire Department says all residents were accounted for and no one was...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Non-Profit Donates Supplies to Mobile Home Park Residents

The Summer Family Arts Festival had eight hands-on art stations, a free book for every child and self-guided tours of the Lake Mansion. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barracuda Championship Executive Director Chris Hoff reacts to this year’s tournament...
RENO, NV

