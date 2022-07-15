ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Has A Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence And Protect Victims

By Dave Ettl
 3 days ago
The US Department of Justice is sending some big bucks to Yakima to help attack a big problem....half a million dollars are headed this way to help reduce the number of domestic violence cases where firearms are involved. The Problem Is Real In Yakima. Yakima's request to the Federal...

